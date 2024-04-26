Schoolmates to Soulmates

× 1 of 8 Expand Jessica Grace Photography × 2 of 8 Expand Jessica Grace Photography × 3 of 8 Expand Jessica Grace Photography × 4 of 8 Expand Jessica Grace Photography × 5 of 8 Expand Jessica Grace Photography × 6 of 8 Expand Jessica Grace Photography × 7 of 8 Expand Jessica Grace Photography × 8 of 8 Expand Jessica Grace Photography Prev Next

photographer: Jessica Guzman, Jessica Grace Photography, jessicagracephotos.com

On their three-year anniversary in July 2021, Minerva High School sweethearts Kiaunna Brown and Frank Pachan were at 91 Wood Fired Oven in Canton when Frank slid a white-gold princess-cut diamond ring across the table and asked Kiaunna to marry him.

“I wanted her to be completely surprised by it,” says Frank. “It was really hard keeping the secret.”

The pair spent four years as friends in school and then became a couple. It felt meant to be.

“We had very similar thoughts and values in life,” Kiaunna says. “Everything came very easy and natural to us.”

The Minerva residents said “I do” Sept. 2, a little more than two years after the proposal. They had a first look and exchanged private vows on Medina’s square with the picturesque gazebo as the backdrop. They had a ceremony at Blue Heron Brewery & Event Center in Medina in front of an emerald green pond. Afterward, they danced on a fog-covered dance floor and celebrated with family and friends.

From the Bride

Simple Vision: We wanted it to be really classy and elegant, so for our color scheme, we chose black and white.

Perfect Venue: Frank was so excited about it. He loved the pond. He loved the fountain. I really liked the ballroom. It was the little details.

Quick Find: My dress was tight-fitting, and it had spaghetti straps. I went into the bridal shop and knew what I wanted, but I was open and tried on a large variety. The dress I got ended up being the second one I put on. It was exactly what I went in envisioning.

Expand Jessica Grace Photography Expand Jessica Grace Photography Expand Jessica Grace Photography Expand Jessica Grace Photography Expand Jessica Grace Photography

Piece of History: I wore a family heirloom ring on my other hand, so that was our big personal touch on my side. It’s just something that my great-grandma and grandma had, and my aunt passed it to my sister. She gave it to me to wear on my wedding day.

Private Vows: I don’t really love to speak in front of people … so it felt more meaningful for us to have that moment alone.

Most Memorable: I would say seeing how many people showed up for us and knowing that they all came together to celebrate us because of how much we mean to them.

Reflecting Back: I was so happy and full; I guess full of love. I could just feel it from everybody — from Frank, from our family and friends. There was love and excitement.

From the Groom

First Look: I was very excited, waiting to see all day what she looked like in her wedding dress. … [I was] stunned, in awe. // KM