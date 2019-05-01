× Expand Matt Arnold

Since she was young, Maria Suciu deeply cared about the well-being of others. So she did what she could to help them feel better.

“If somebody would not feel good, I was able to massage their wrist and their foreheads,” says Suciu.

She grew up in Romania and was enamored by the therapeutic properties of nearby Lake Techirghiol, long renowned for its mud treatments.

“People used to bathe in mud, then clean themselves in the lake,” Suciu says. “Doctors used to send those people to have natural therapies in order to treat arthritis or skin problems.”

When Suciu moved to the U.S., she thought back to those natural therapies from her homeland. She opened Callatis Spa in 2006 to offer European-style facials, massages and waxing. The name is an homage to the oldest city in Romania where people partook in natural beauty rituals using water from the Black Sea and vitamin-rich mud from its shores. Suciu carries on the centuries-old tradition with a European body mask that includes mud, tea and chamomile.

“It can hydrate and keep your skin very nice and rich,” says Suciu. “It’s one of the best services for toning skin.”

The spa decor draws inspiration from Suciu’s mom, who dressed well and helped Suciu do the same. Lush decorative plants, colorful chakra crystals, regal upholstery and calming meditation music let customers feel wrapped in beauty.

While luxurious, the services also help customers embrace what they have. Microdermabrasion treatments bring out vibrant skin. European seaweed wraps detoxify and firm skin. Mineral makeup inspires natural beauty.

These soothing treatments go more than skin deep. They are about taking pride in oneself. Suciu says when you care for your skin and body, you boost your confidence, too.

“I’m uplifting my customers. I’m giving them a great energy and peaceful services,” she says. “It’s really important to make people feel better and help them accomplish the best in their lives.”