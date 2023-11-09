Positive Vibes

× Expand photos by Talia Hodge

Denise “Larana” Cerreta lived across the country, but her spiritual awakening led her to open Miss Larana’s Alchemical Apothecary in her hometown of Canton in 2020 to help locals capture their inner beauty on the outside. In Salt Lake City, she had a successful acupuncture practice and the pay-what-you-can One World Cafe, which led to her accepting a James Beard Humanitarian of the Year award on behalf of the One World Everybody Eats nonprofit and movement she helped pioneer. But she was called home and later started Miss Larana’s with a focus on her handmade organic bath and body products and spiritual tools.

“Everything is so people can live their most authentic life,” she says. “It starts with good organic products and not putting toxins on our skin.”

Find ice-dyed clothing, a build-your-own bracelet gemstone bar and preservative-free rubs, lip stains, deodorants, cleansers and more. Aimed at customers 50 and up, fruit balm ($22.50) is made with eight organic oils and organic mango butter and moisturizes for a supple, younger look.

“It helps dissolve fine lines, and it can help fade spots,” Cerreta says.

Much of the store is interactive. Using rayon clothing from the shop or your own, you can ice-dye pieces by scrunching them, burying them in ice and sprinkling dyes over them.

“As the ice melts, it carries dyes back into the fabric,” she says. “It’s a wonderful, intricate design.”

Customers can also create a Soul Balance vibrational roll-on ($15) by putting herbs, flowers, gems and essential oils in a perfume tube with a specific intention in mind. Or they can fill an Enviro Vibe heart-shaped glass bottle ($8.50) with dried flowers, gems and crystals, customizing it for certain goals, like amethyst and rose quartz for opening your heart. Whether you craft your own or buy premade products, Miss Larana’s helps you nourish your physical, emotional and spiritual well-being.

“The store is set up to help people live more joyful, full, vibrant, healthy lives,” Cerreta says, “and believe that their dreams will come true.”

Gift This: Basecamp Inner Beauty Foundation, $22.50, holiday open house Nov. 11, 334 Fourth St. NW, Canton, misslaranas.com