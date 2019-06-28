Puzzle Peace

× 1 of 3 Expand John D Tuesday,CPP × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

REIKI -

What it is: A form of nontraditional healing that harnesses the natural energy fields of the body to unblock the flow of energy and rebalance the mind, body and spirit. How it works: A certified practitioner lightly touches a fully clothed reclined client at specific points on the body depending on the person’s chief concerns, using hands to redirect and unblock a person's energy flow, often up and down the spine. What it relieves: Depression, addiction, fibromyalgia and other chronic conditions How it feels: “Most people usually feel heat or a little warm all over as they enter a very relaxed state,” says Mary Fullen, registered nurse and reiki master at the Comfort Touch. “There might be a slight tingling or a little pop as a blockage is opened, but generally there’s a relaxed, peaceful feeling and an absence of pain.” 733 W. Market St., Akron, 330-571-1031, thecomforttouch.com

ACUPUNCTURE

What it is: A certified professional places tiny needles — about 30 times smaller than a hypodermic — into the flesh of a patient, depending on where the patient is having trouble: the back, a leg or arm, the head or elsewhere. Needles stay in for 20 minutes or so, then the practitioner removes the needles. How it works: Because the needle punctures the skin and causes a very minor injury, the body is “tricked” into responding as if it were really injured by increasing levels of endorphins, serotonin and other chemicals, while also reducing inflammation.What it relieves: Tendinitis, sciatica, headaches and other non-life-threatening conditions How it feels: “In some cases — and in some places on the body — some patients may feel some sensation, but it should not feel like a blood draw or immunization shot,” says Shannon Caperton, a licensed acupuncturist and founder of Shine Acupuncture. “Most patients end a session feeling relaxed and calm with an elevated mood.” 805 E. Washington St., Suite 230, Medina 330-242-5633, shineacupuncture.com

CRANIOSACRAL MASSAGE

What it is: Craniosacral therapy is a modality of massage therapy that focuses on concerns of the cranium (skull), spine and sacrum (tailbone). How it works: The practitioner uses a light touch on a fully clothed client reclined on a table to feel for restrictions in the membranes that surround the bones in the skull and spine, gently applying light pressure to release those restrictions and restore alignment and functionality. What it relieves: Traumatic brain injuries, concussions, migraines, temporomandibular joint disorders, sinusitis, residual pain from a fall and other problems associated with the skeletal or central nervous system How it feels:“Most people get so deeply relaxed, some will fall asleep. It’s not a trance, just complete relaxation,” says Jackie Wolf, licensed massage therapist and owner of Stillpoint Therapeutic Massage Center. 1340Corporate Drive, Hudson, 330-650-1227, stillpointmassagecenter.com