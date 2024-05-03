Submerge Safely

× Expand Annie Spratt via Unsplashed

In the summer heat, a dip in the pool feels like a refuge from the sun’s burning rays. According to Cristin Blaney, a nurse practitioner with Apex Skin in Cuyahoga Falls, however, swimming could end up making your chances of burning worse. UVB rays, the kind that cause sunburns, can reflect off the water’s surface — causing exposed skin to receive a double dose of ultraviolet light.

“Being in 3 feet of water only blocks about 20 percent of UV rays,” Blaney says. “You can still burn what is submerged.”

She recommends reapplying a water-resistant sunscreen that’s 30 SPF or higher at least every two hours. A cream-based formula is ideal — creams are easier to put on than sprays and provide better coverage.

“Having SPF 30 is going to block 97 percent of UVB rays, those burning rays. Anything higher than SPF 30 might block slightly more, but at 97 percent, you’re still getting really good coverage,” Blaney says. “There’s no sunscreen out there that’s going to block 100 percent.”

Protecting yourself from the sun, however, shouldn’t be your only dermal safety consideration when swimming in a pool, lake or ocean. Depending on the water’s qualities, H2O can affect your skin, both negatively and positively. Prepare your body’s largest organ for a plunge with these handy tips.

Freshwater Lakes

As much as we may love Lake Erie and the Portage Lakes, their freshwater can play host to a myriad of bacteria and pollutants. Unsafe water can lead to skin infections, so check with local park services to make sure swimming is allowed.

“Avoid going into a body of water with high bacteria levels if you have any open sores or really raw skin, any skin infections,” Blaney says.

That includes those going through severe eczema flare-ups — introducing bacteria to “anything open,” Blaney explains, can cause an infection.

Lake swimmers should also take care not to get water in their eyes, nose or mouth. This limits exposure to dangerous amoebas and other less desirable components. Swimming in freshwater generally requires more caution than swimming in salinized water.

“If I were to choose which one is better, I would prefer saltwater,” Blaney says.

Saltwater Oceans

Some may have noticed that a dip in the ocean seems to heal cuts faster. Though saltwater doesn’t possess the same disinfectant properties as chlorinated water, it can act as a sterilizer, Blaney explains. Saltwater often contains more vitamins, amino acids and minerals than freshwater, including magnesium — good for muscles, nerves, bones and more.

“Magnesium can act as an anti-inflammatory and an antimicrobial,” she says. “It can lessen skin inflammation. It may have antibacterial properties. So it’s certainly not going to make things worse.”

Saltwater is usually less drying than chlorinated water, and the salt itself possesses exfoliating properties — great for those with certain skin conditions.

“Patients who have seborrheic dermatitis [an inflamed skin condition mainly on the scalp] or dandruff, it can help with that,” says Blaney. “Some people say that it can help with eczema or sensitive skin because of the healing properties that those minerals can have.”

Taking a swim in the ocean could be beneficial for your epidermis. Still, beachgoers should be aware that grit and sand can irritate when they’re out of the water.

“If you’re out of the ocean and it’s windy, you’re not only getting exfoliation from the saltwater but from the sand,” Blaney says. “That can be really irritating, especially in sensitive areas like the face.”

Chlorinated Pools and Hot Tubs

Not all pools use chlorine, but most public pools utilize the chemical as a disinfectant. That’s great for keeping bacteria levels low — not so much for natural oils present in the skin.

“It can strip away the skin of its natural oil, which in doing so is removing that protective barrier that our skin is offering,” Blaney says. “There are things that we can do to protect our skin from the drying effects of the chlorine.”

Before diving in, Blaney recommends performing a trial run to make sure your skin won’t be affected negatively by the water. Ask when chlorine was last added — a recent pour can mean stronger levels. Then, dip your legs (or your whole body, if you’re feeling brave) in the water for 10 to 20 minutes to make sure there are no adverse effects. “That way, you know how those pool chemicals are going to react to your skin,” Blaney says.

Rinsing your body with lukewarm water before entering a chlorinated pool can minimize your skin’s chemical absorption. Follow your shower with the application of a lubricant, such as Aquaphor, a moisturizer or coconut oil. “[It] provides a barrier prior to getting in the pool,” says Blaney. That helps to protect the skin’s natural barrier — and prevents chlorine from absorbing into the skin.

Post-swimming, she recommends rinsing off right away to remove excess chlorine. Using an antioxidant, such as a vitamin C serum, can aid recovery when followed with a high-quality moisturizer.

“After you’ve rinsed off the chlorine, pat yourself dry,” says Blaney. “Apply a good moisturizer once your skin is still damp, and it’ll help trap in that moisture.”

Hot tubs tend to have more chlorine content than their cooler counterparts: about three times the amount.

“You’re going to get way more chemical irritation,” she explains. “Some people, when they get out of hot tubs, they feel like their skin is very tight, very itchy. That’s usually because of the extra chemicals.”

To minimize discomfort, the same post-swim routine of rinsing, patting and moisturizing should be applied. Even if pool water seems to clear up your acne, Blaney doesn’t recommend using it as a treatment.

“Causing too much dryness can actually make your acne worse due to irritation,” Blaney says.

Those going through severe eczema or psoriasis flare-ups, dealing with open sores or caring for irritated skin should also avoid chlorine.

“Some people feel like chlorine helps their eczema and psoriasis by drying it out, but not everyone is the same,” Blaney says.

When heading to the beach, pool or lake this summer, don’t just pack a towel and sunscreen — throw in a moisturizer too, and be aware of water conditions and any skin issues before jumping in.