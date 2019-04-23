× Expand Tylar Sutton

The Face of Retirement Living

As a team with a combined tenure of 20 years at Concordia at Sumner, Director of Marketing Rowena Wilkins, Independent Living Coordinator Lisa Pletcher and Community Relations Coordinator David Lee are delighted to be your resource in learning more about what our beautiful community has to offer.

Our 64-acre campus currently offers independent living, assisted living, short-term rehabilitation and long-term care services to area seniors. We provide residents with a variety of social programs, indoor pool and fitness area, deli and terrace room restaurant, and more. In addition to these great amenities, we are expanding and are set to open an additional 65-unit apartment building in late Spring 2019. The new expansion will also add a larger exercise area, sports lounge, game room and needle nook.

We invite you to call us at 330-664-1000 to arrange an appointment with one of our team members for a personal tour. Our residents tell us they get more than a home built of brick – they find a lot of heart here as well. Check out our website to learn more about our expansion and special preconstruction incentives.

Concordia at Sumner // 970 Sumner Parkway, Copley // 330-664-1000 // sumnerexpansion.org