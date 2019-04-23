× Expand Tylar Sutton

The Face of Cosmetic Dentistry 2019

Life-changing investments in a new home, car or education should not be entered into lightly. The same goes for selecting a highly and uniquely qualified dentist for your new smile. Dr. Mark A. Iati’s position on the board of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry for six years and his advanced training at the prestigious Las Vegas Institute Global uniquely position him to handle your needs like no other dentist in the area.

Iati’s practice is focused on cosmetic, reconstructive and computerized temporomandibular joint disorder therapy, yet is experienced in all facets of general dentistry for patients of all ages.

Recently, Iati became one of the first 1,500 dentists in the world to be trained in Pinhole gum lift for patients with receding gum lines. This involves no scalpel, no sutures and a quick recovery. Iati is the leading provider in Pinhole cases in The 330.

Iati performs Botox and Juvederm procedures, and is an Invisalign preferred provider. He offers the Wand computerized anesthetic system for pain-free injections.

Relax with flat-screen TVs, satellite radio, noise-canceling headphones, paraffin hand dip and a refreshing warm towel finish.

Mark A. Iati, D.D.S., F.A.G.D. // Stow Dental Group // 3506 Darrow Road, Stow // 330-688-6456 // driatipinhole.com // stowdental.com