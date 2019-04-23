× Expand Tylar Sutton

The Face of Fine Jewelry 2019

Sam’s Loan was founded by Ruben Manes in 1946 on Howard Street. For 25 years, his pawn shop and jewelry store helped Akron’s rubber workers make it from payday to payday by providing affordable short-term loans.

In 1971, Ruben sold the business to his son, Lee, who moved the shop to its current location at the corner of East Exchange and Spicer streets. During this time, the focus shifted from loans to fine jewelry, growing Sam’s Jewelry Emporium into a jewelry store with one of the largest inventories in Northeast Ohio. While Sam’s still offers inexpensive loan options, it has become the go-to place for exquisite diamonds and jewelry.

At Sam’s, your satisfaction is always the top priority. From the moment you enter the store, you will be treated like family. Sam’s specializes in offering high-quality diamonds and custom designs at fair prices. All custom work and repairs are done on the premises, with the added security of knowing your jewelry never leaves the store.

Sam’s Jewelry Emporium // 468 E. Exchange St., Akron // 330-535-1911 // samsemporium.com