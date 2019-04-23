× Expand Tylar Sutton

The Face of Legacy

This past year, two well-known families from The 330 decided they were stronger together. The Billow’s, owners of Summit County’s first and finest funeral company, and the Bissler’s, owners of Portage County’s premier funeral home, have teamed up to redefine excellence in funeral service.

The bonds between the Billow’s and Bissler’s run deep. It began in the early 1900s when Civil War veteran Capt. George Billow, who founded the Billow Co. in 1875, helped his neighbor to the east, Sam C. Bissler, start his funeral practice in 1913. A friendship quickly formed. As Rick Bissler, fourth-generation owner of Bissler & Sons, approached retirement, he decided to entrust his business to the Billow’s.

Both Rick and Chip Billow have begun planning for leadership succession. Chip’s children, Nathanael and Anastasia, followed him into the family business.

Together, the Bissler’s and Billow’s have established a 250-year tradition of providing the highest levels of service in the profession. The 330 is their home — the public knows their values; they know who they are and what they stand for. Their commitment to serving their friends and neighbors in The 330 has never been stronger.

The Billow Co. // 330-867-4141 // billowfuneralhome.com