The Face of Legacy

The Face of  Legacy

This past year, two well-known families from The 330 decided they were stronger together. The Billow’s, owners of Summit County’s first and finest funeral company, and the Bissler’s, owners of Portage County’s premier funeral home, have teamed up to redefine excellence in funeral service. 

The bonds between the Billow’s and Bissler’s run deep. It began in the early 1900s when Civil War veteran Capt. George Billow, who founded the Billow Co. in 1875, helped his neighbor to the east, Sam C. Bissler, start his funeral practice in 1913. A friendship quickly formed. As Rick Bissler, fourth-generation owner of Bissler & Sons, approached retirement, he decided to entrust his business to the Billow’s.

Both Rick and Chip Billow have begun planning for leadership succession. Chip’s children, Nathanael and Anastasia, followed him into the family business. 

Together, the Bissler’s and Billow’s have established a 250-year tradition of providing the highest levels of service in the profession. The 330 is their home — the public knows their values; they know who they are and what they stand for. Their commitment to serving their friends and neighbors in The 330 has never been stronger.

The Billow Co.  //  330-867-4141  //  billowfuneralhome.com

Tags

  • Montes Winery

    With influences from the Andes Mountains and the Pacific Ocean, the grapes Montes cultivates in the Apalta Valley around Santa Cruz are recognized to be of extraordinary quality.

    Apr 22, 2019

  • A New Classic

    Chef Beau Schmidt stays fresh in Akron’s ever-changing restaurant scene.

    Feb 18, 2019

  • Flavor Award Winners 2019

    Here are the final results of the 2019 Flavor Awards. Thanks for voting!

    Feb 5, 2019

  • RSSGo to Flavor Blog

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

  • Fertile Ground

    A new book preserves Kent’s rock ‘n’ roll history with personal accounts of legendary rock stars before they were famous.

    Apr 22, 2019

  • 3 Jazz Musicians to Know

    These past and present players shape the revitalized Akron jazz scene.

    Mar 7, 2019

  • Artful Builder

    Austin Andrella burns the midnight oil to make award-winning custom bikes.

    Jul 18, 2018

  • RSSGo to (330) Area Blog