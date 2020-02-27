The Face of Legacy

The face of Legacy

Winston Churchill said, “To each there comes a special moment when they are figuratively tapped on the shoulder and offered the chance to do a very special thing.” For the next generation of leaders at the Billow Co., that time is now.

For the past 145 years, we’ve set the standards for professionalism and compassion, offering dignified cremation and burial services to Akron, Cuyahoga Falls and Kent. Long viewed as the gold standard for funeral services in The 330, the Billow Co. relies on a team of six directors with over 200 years of cumulative experience to prepare the next generation for a life of service.

We employ a young, diverse workforce with a strong work ethic, open-mindedness and creativity to meet the needs of Akron’s changing population. Sixth-generation directors Stacy Billow, 28, and Nathanael Billow, 30, have been joined by Pierce Drobney, 34, a director from Massillon, and staff accountant Darcie Swango, 22, from Stow. Service associates Curt Padrutt, 31, and Grant Siebert, 22, both hail from Akron.

It’s clear that some things in life are so important that they must be passed down from generation to generation. For the Billow family, it’s a standard of service. The next generation is ready. 

The Billow Co.

330-867-4141

billowfuneralhome.com

