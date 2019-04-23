The Face of Legal Service

Kisling, Nestico & Redick is known for helping people injured in car accidents, but it’s the firm’s work beyond the courtroom that continues to garner favorable attention in 2019.

KNR Cares began as a yearlong initiative to do something impactful in the community every month in 2018. Employees spent more than 500 hours participating in everything from random acts of kindness to collecting diapers for needy families. Some of the larger highlights of KNR Cares include awarding a $5,000 college scholarship to a recent Copley High School graduate and donating more than $10,000 to a local homeless shelter. Other compassionate acts include raising $26,000 for the Ronald McDonald House of Akron and the Akron Rotary Camp, as well as providing 95,000 meals to those less fortunate in Northeast Ohio.

As the year came to a close and the team began to reflect on the impact of their campaign, it became clear to the firm’s leaders, including Managing Partner Rob Nestico, that KNR Cares was here to stay. In 2019, the firm has revealed their new campaign, KNR Cares About Kids, and is excited about helping youth in our community. 

Kisling, Nestico& Redick  //  3412 W. Market St.,Fairlawn  //  800-869-9007  //  knrlegal.com

