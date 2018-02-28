The Face of Custom Jewelry 2018

It’s right there in the name: Taylor Made Jewelry tailors its large selection to the tastes and needs of its customers. Owner Jim Taylor is proud of his store’s reputation for service. “We’re willing to take the time to really work with the customer, educate them, and help them make a good decision based on their budget and design preferences,” he says. “We work with them to develop what they want, not just what we have in the store to sell.”

One of the ways he ensures this level of care lies in how Taylor views his employees. “We’re not on commission here because we want it to be a relaxed environment,” he says.

Especially for that important engagement ring, Taylor understands the anxiety that accompanies a big purchase. He and his staff develop a relationship with customers, educate them on the process and help them make the right selection. If that perfect piece is not available, Taylor can design a one-of-a-kind piece based on your specifications.

Whether you’re in the market for an engagement ring, a well-crafted watch, or anything in between, let Taylor’s 35 years of experience help you find something you’ll love, especially with prices starting at $25.

