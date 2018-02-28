× Expand photo by Shane Wynn

The Face of Endodontic Dentistry | Dr. Ronald Wolf

For Dr. Ronald Wolf, dentistry is not only about saving teeth, it’s about having a vision and a mission. As a dentist who specializes in root canal treatment, Dr. Wolf and his team at Summit Endodontic Specialists have made it their mission to redefine the dental experience. Technology and expertise, combined with a team who focuses on putting patients at ease, make saving teeth a surprisingly relaxing and comfortable experience, some patients say an enjoyable one.

For Dr. Wolf, a strong sense of mission is not limited to the dental office, but is also about giving back. As a 12-year lymphoma survivor, Dr. Wolf and his family have organized fundraisers that have raised over $180,000 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Dr. Wolf and his wife, Karen, are also grateful for the lifesaving medical advances that allowed their triplets to thrive, despite being born 10 weeks premature. They are proud supporters of Akron Children’s Hospital and pediatric research.

Summit Endodontic Specialists | 3611 Darrow Road, Stow | 330-686-0080 | summit-endo.com