× Expand photo by Tylar Sutton

The Face of Modern Dentistry | Dr. Mark A. Iati

Yes, it is possible to relax and experience an enjoyable and engaging dental visit. Dr. Mark A. Iati invites you to visit his office and see how modern technology and highly crafted artistic skills can return a smile to its optimum level of health and beauty.

Iati’s practice is focused on cosmetic, reconstructive and computerized TMJ therapy, yet is experienced in all facets of general dentistry for patients of all ages.

Recently, Iati became one of the first 1,500 dentists in the world to be trained in Pinhole gum lift for patients with receding gum lines. This involves no scalpel, no sutures and a quick recovery. Iati is the leading provider in Pinhole cases in The 330 and strongly advises a consultation before you have any other type of gum grafting.

Iati performs Botox and Juvederm procedures and is an Invisalign preferred provider. He offers the Wand computerized anesthetic system for pain-free injections.

Relax with flat-screen TVs, satellite radio, noise-cancelling headphones, paraffin hand dip and a refreshing warm towel finish.

Mark A. Iati, DDS, FAGD | Stow Dental Group | 3506 Darrow Road, Stow | 330-688-6456 | driatipinhole.com | stowdental.com