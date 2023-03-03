The Interview: Cameron Esber

× 1 of 7 Expand photo provided by Happy Days Co. × 2 of 7 Expand photo provided by Happy Days Co. × 3 of 7 Expand photo provided by Happy Days Co. × 4 of 7 Expand photo provided by Happy Days Co. × 5 of 7 Expand photo provided by Happy Days Co. × 6 of 7 Expand photo provided by Happy Days Co. × 7 of 7 Expand photo provided by Happy Days Co. Prev Next

A neon sign that says, “Today is a happy day,” a craft vending machine, displays that double as playhouses and more — Happy Days Co. in Canal Fulton emanates playfulness and childhood glee. Cameron Esber is the owner and smiling face behind the children’s boutique.

“I tried to keep everything really bright and happy,” says the 35-year-old Plain Township resident. “You can look over at us and smile, and you can come in and laugh and enjoy everything.”

A mom of three kids ages 3, 6 and 7, Esber stocks the boutique with products she and her kids love, like stylish kids’ clothing, machine-washable dress-up outfits and toys like calming do-it-yourself sensory bottles. The store, which opened in August 2022, also supports local businesses, selling hand-embroidered bows by Ohio-based Findley and Kate Bows and clothes by Kent-based Lettie Lovie Children’s Co. Its interior is designed for kids — no one has to worry about anything getting broken, as it’s all sturdy and intended to be played with — and so are its art classes that are just as joyful as the store. Although there has been an adult wine and craft class, most draw children 7 to 9, like the crochet a flower class March 9 and the hair tinsel class March 24. There are also Sunday Canal Fulton School of Comic Art classes for 12 to 16 year olds.

“I hope … they leave with their heart a little less heavy, with a little more happiness and a little pep in their step,” she says.

Esber shares a little bit about herself and the playful boutique.

Tell me about what

Happy Days Co. offers.

Cameron Esber: We really try to build a foundation of creativity within the space. … We just wanted to build this area where kids were comfortable. I always laugh because parents will come in and say, Don’t touch that. And I’m like, No, this is the place that you can touch that. We’ve got little shopping carts for kids. The majority of our displays are interactive, whether they be a playhouse or a little nook inside of our library-style shelving. We really wanted to make everything kind of fun for the kids. They can play while parents shop.

How did you decide

on the decor for the store?

CE: My dad and my husband built almost everything inside. I drew them with crayon. … I handed it to them and I’m like, Can you guys do this? And they did. They made everything possible. Aside from wanting to make everything really interactive for the kids and having that mindset going into it, I mostly just wanted to have that sense of happiness when you walk in, light color, bright color. … You walk in — your heart lifts a little bit.

Why did you decide

to have art classes?

CE: I don’t feel like there’s enough of it anywhere. … It allows you to really, truly be yourself. Whereas math, there’s only one right answer. With anything creative, there’s so many. In any form of art — painting, drawing or making clay beads — you’re using the colors you want. It’s a way to find yourself in a sense and to really express yourself.

Tell me about the

craft vending machine.

CE: We refinished a vending machine. … We have little miniature crafts, and they have everything you need in them all packed in. You can do them at our table inside the store or you can take them with you, … make your own bubble wand or make your own little bird feeder.

What are some of your

favorite forms of art or crafts?

CE: I really get seasonal when I’m crafting. [It’s] normally stuff for the house like making a wreath for Christmas. I have my daughter’s birthday, crafting like crazy to make a witch’s birthday party. My favorite form of art right now would probably be photography. It’s the one I’m most passionate about at the moment.

What do you enjoy

about crafting and art?

CE: I have dabbled in pretty much every form of art there is, and I have my [bachelor’s in fine arts] in graphic design. So I have lived art my whole life, and I love it. That’s why this is so much fun, because I get to mix all the things I love — my kids, offering kids a really fun place where they can be themselves and to also offer these art classes and to express myself in the same sense that kids do when they get to do the crafts. I feel like a big kid most of the time.