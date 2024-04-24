× 1 of 5 Expand photo by Talia Hodge × 2 of 5 Expand photo by Talia Hodge × 3 of 5 Expand photo by Talia Hodge × 4 of 5 Expand photo by Talia Hodge × 5 of 5 Expand photo by Talia Hodge Prev Next

Unexpected Gift

Joie Askew has assisted over 100 rescues in getting medical attention while working as a veterinary assistant at the Humane Society of Summit County. But last December, as Askew began prepping for a typical surgery, she instantly fell in love with a 2-month-old puppy under her care.

“I became so attached to her, checking on her post-operation to make sure she was OK,” says the Portage Lakes resident. She adored the puppy — a pit bull and American bulldog mix named Lilo — so much that she decided to talk to the adoption director. Askew decided to foster Lilo through the holidays.

Askew wanted to see how the puppy would adapt to her other pets, cats 4-year-old Otis and 3-year-old Binx, as well as her 1-year-old golden retriever mix Adonis. Immediately, the two dogs bonded.

“They became two peas in a pod instantly the night they met,” says Askew, who lives with her boyfriend. She continued to foster Lilo for the rest of the week and signed adoption papers to bring her into the family just after the new year.

Training came naturally to the new addition as she learned to complete tasks by watching her furry siblings.

“We always keep a bell at the door, so whenever they have to go, they ring it, and we let them outside,” says Askew. “She’s fitting perfectly into our household and our routines, getting along with everyone and being social.”

Lilo is a quick learner and wants to be just like Adonis — especially when it comes to using the stairs.

“She thought because her brother was so big and likes to skip steps, that she could too. She tumbled down, and I caught her right before she fell,” Askew says. “That was her favorite thing — trying to jump down the stairs.”

Yet Lilo’s personality is all her own. “She’s very vocal and is a little sassy with an attitude. She will talk back to you,” Askew says, “like a little bark.”

Now, Askew and Lilo are inseparable. “She loves to be held like a baby,” Askew says. “She makes me feel like an actual mother.” // KC