The Face of Compassion, Hope & Comfort

Compassion, Hope & Comfort | Ronald McDonald House Akron

With its recent 48,000-square-foot expansion complete, Ronald McDonald House Akron is excited to open its doors to more families — and The 330 community that helped make it possible.

Throughout early 2018, RMHA invites Akronites to check out the 42 new, bright and comfortable guest rooms with individual thermostats; the expanded commercial kitchen that easily accommodates families, as well as volunteers; the spacious community room ideal for everything from art projects and movie nights to board and business meetings; and the multiple dedicated play areas, both inside and out. RMHA’s dedicated staff and board, including Executive Director Anne Collins (not pictured), Board of Trustees President Janis Worley and Director of Development Aristea Tzouloufis, have been working diligently to bring this expansion to the community.

The impressive expansion will help RMHA serve twice as many families every night — families desperate to remain close to their sick children undergoing medical treatments at Akron Children’s Hospital, the area’s world-class pediatric care destination.

Most importantly, no one will ever be turned away due to inability to pay. The organization remains privately funded and supported by the Akron community.

Ronald McDonald House Akron | 141 W. State St., Akron | 330-253-5400 | rmhakron.org