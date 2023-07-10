Celebrating 50 Years of Personalized Monument Services: Jim Leone’s Legacy at Akron Monument & Granite Co.

{SPONSORED CONTENT}

Akron Monument & Granite Co., a leading provider of personalized monument services, joyously marks the golden jubilee of its esteemed founder and owner, Jim Leone, in the monument industry. His five-decade journey centers around providing custom-made

Over the years, Leone's traditional values have empowered Akron Monument & Granite Co. to preserve its intimate business model. The company thrives on its single showroom setup, a dedicated sales team, and a secretary who has been part of the team since 1975. Present-day services also incorporate advanced cremation solutions, including burial urn-topping monuments and upright monuments with specially designed niches for cremains. Leone's commitment to deliver superior care during trying times remains unwavering.

Amid the tumultuous times of 2020, the demand for anticipatory monuments surged at Akron Monument & Granite Co. Leone's personal touch guided families in selecting the perfect memorial, from its type, color, and size to the lettering and design. Designs were meticulously etched, carved, and engraved into granite monuments by artisans at Milano Monuments, their Cleveland-based partner.

A testament to Leone's dedication to timeless memorials is the rejuvenation of the upright monument for Simeon Prior, the founder of the erstwhile Northampton Township. Thanks to Akron Monument & Granite Co.'s meticulous craftsmanship, the fading headstone now carries clear inscriptions, along with additional lettering detailing the family genealogy, ensuring the Prior lineage is honored for generations to come.

Leone’s passion for service resonates throughout his 50-year career. His belief in delivering personalized attention has nurtured strong relationships with more than 10,000 clients since 1973. The diverse range of high-quality products and services offered by Leone has earned Akron Monument & Granite Co. an unparalleled reputation and a warm spot in the hearts of many families.

The company’s historic building, constructed by Leone's immigrant grandfather, enhances the rich family history and tradition of Akron Monument & Granite Co., making it a revered pillar of the local community.

Akron Monument & Granite Co. | 590 E. Tallmadge Ave., Akron | 330-252-1746 | akronmonumentgranite.com