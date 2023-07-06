Brick Flicks

×

1 of 8

IMG_0058-Edit (1).jpg
×

2 of 8

IMG_0075 (1).jpg
×

3 of 8

IMG_0080 (1).jpg
×

4 of 8

Wizard of Oz (1).jpg
×

5 of 8

Casablanca Mono 2.jpg
×

6 of 8

Brick Flicks-24 SQ (1).jpg
×

7 of 8

Wayne's World.jpg
×

8 of 8

Back to the Future (1).jpg

50,000+ miniature Legos were connected over five weeks to create an uncanny replica of the McKinley Monument for the “Brick Flicks” exhibit, which you can see at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum from July 1 to Sept. 30.

Warren Elsmore crafted Lego sculptures mimicking the original staging, lighting and characters from beloved movie scenes. See Elliott and “E.T.” ride a bike past a full moon, and Wayne from “Wayne’s World” jamming on his guitar with a crooked smile as Garth bangs his drumsticks. The exhibit also features stations so you can build your own Lego scenes and a display of winners from a K-12 Lego contest and visitors’ cinematic works.

800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton, 

mckinleymuseum.org