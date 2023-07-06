× 1 of 8 Expand × 2 of 8 Expand × 3 of 8 Expand × 4 of 8 Expand × 5 of 8 Expand × 6 of 8 Expand × 7 of 8 Expand × 8 of 8 Expand Prev Next

50,000+ miniature Legos were connected over five weeks to create an uncanny replica of the McKinley Monument for the “Brick Flicks” exhibit, which you can see at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum from July 1 to Sept. 30.

Warren Elsmore crafted Lego sculptures mimicking the original staging, lighting and characters from beloved movie scenes. See Elliott and “E.T.” ride a bike past a full moon, and Wayne from “Wayne’s World” jamming on his guitar with a crooked smile as Garth bangs his drumsticks. The exhibit also features stations so you can build your own Lego scenes and a display of winners from a K-12 Lego contest and visitors’ cinematic works.

800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton,

mckinleymuseum.org