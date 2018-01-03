Bringing History to Life at Hale Farm

Experience the Cuyahoga Valley, back in the day ...

Hale Farm and Village in Bath brings the Western Reserve of the 19th century to life. Through historical interpretations of early American crafts and trades, home life, entrepreneurship and agriculture, this local gem takes visitors back through time.

Nestled in the heart of the Cuyahoga Valley, Hale Farm and Village captures the story of the Hale family and its 200-year-old farm, a museum of the Western Reserve Historical Society. This retreat and outdoor classroom transports visitors to the mid-1800s with its 34 historic structures spread over 90 acres. Livestock breeds like oxen, Tunis sheep, chickens and pigs share space with costumed educators and craft-and-trade studios where artisans demonstrate glassblowing, pottery making, blacksmithing, spinning and weaving, broom making and natural dyeing.

Visitors can participate in workshops during prescheduled times and shop at the Gatehouse Visitor Center where products from local artisans and entrepreneurs, as well as those made onsite, abound.

“ Hale Farm and Village is a great place to experience, learn and explore a piece of history in the Cuyahoga Valley,” says Hale Farm and Village Director Jason Klein. “Whether you visit for an education experience or just come to relax in the serene setting, there is something for everyone.”

For event details and regular hours, visit www.wrhs.org/plan-your-visit/plan-your-visit/.