Celebrate the Total Solar Eclipse

Salute the celestial marvel at a local event, where you can witness totality at about 3:13 p.m. April 8 with protective glasses.

Akron Area

2024 Solar Eclipse over Richfield

Kick off your day with food and a live performance by the band Slam from 2 to 4 p.m. at Richfield’s eclipse party on the green. Starting at around 1:30 p.m., munch on grilled sausage sandwiches from Richfield Brewing Co. and eclipse cookies crafted by Ocelot Cafe and Bakery. Snag a commemorative T-shirt. April 8, on the Green at the corner of state Routes 303 and 176, Richfield. https://richfieldchamber.com/events/

Akron Soul Train’s Drumroll for the Total Eclipse

Expand your perception of the total solar eclipse April 8 with a performance by Akron Soul Train artist-in-residence Matthew B. Kurtz — whose work blends together the natural world, rhythm and movement itself. Featuring a drumroll by percussionists, the performance is synchronized to match the overhead phenomenon, which you can view with protective glasses around 3:13 p.m. The show is set to be captured on video and later displayed in the Soul Train gallery. Registration required, April 8, 2-4 p.m., Chestnut Ridge Park, 1926 19th St. SW, Akron. https://www.akronsoultrain.org/events

Akron-Summit County Public Library’s Solar Eclipse Programming

The library is holding viewing parties at its branches April 8 — but don’t miss its many events leading up to the eclipse. On April 4 at 2 p.m. at the Norton branch, join a preparty with space-themed crafts and a NASA simulation. Select dates feature more surprises, including prep talks with Carl Quatraro and science activities. Plus, pick up free glasses at branches starting March 30. Akron-Summit County Public Library. https://www.akronlibrary.org/solar-eclipse

Green Goes Dark: A Solar Eclipse Event

Partake in scavenger hunts, a solar bakeoff, moonwalking contests and so much more at Central Park in Green. Enjoy good eats from venders such as Traveling Tom’s Coffee, Cheezylicious and Shiba Teriyaki while getting a spectacular view of the eclipse. Free, April 8, 1-6 p.m., Central Park, 1795 Steese Road, Green. https://www.cityofgreen.org/736/Green-Goes-Dark-A-Solar-Eclipse-Event

Kavé Rooftop Eclipse Party

View the eclipse from a rooftop while sipping on a caffeinated drink of your choice from Kavé Coffee Bar. Also sip iced tea or lemonade, and nosh on eclipse-themed snacks. Indulge while entering to win some goodies from basket raffles. Guests receive a complimentary 2024 Barberton Solar Eclipse shirt and viewing glasses. $50, April 8, noon-6 p.m., Kavé Coffee Bar, 584 W. Tuscarawas Ave., Barberton. https://kavecoffeebar.com/events/

Stan Hywet Solar Eclipse Viewing Party

Learn more about the eclipse by participating in educational activities put on by Stan Hywet’s education department, Akron Children’s Museum and Challenge Island. Feel free to take a self-guided tour of the grounds and the Manor House, then stop for refreshments at Molly’s. Guests can bring blankets and folding chairs to get comfortable. Enjoy a great view of the cosmic event with Stan Hywet eclipse glasses. Pre-registered event, $50 per car, April 8, 1-5 p.m., Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. https://stanhywet.org/events/solar-eclipse

Summit Metro Parks Solar Eclipse 2024 Events

Summit Metro Parks has plenty of pre-eclipse activities planned. March 30 marks the opening of the Celestial Bodies Photography Exhibit. Photographer Kathy Neugebauer talks about her works, as well as tips on photographing the night sky. Other events include the March 27 Kinderealm program Earth and Sun and Moon Oh My!, an Eclipse Exploration Open House April 5 and 6, and a Pre-Eclipse Solar-Bration April 7 — where a community art exhibit is unveiled. Select events through April 7, Summit Metro Parks. https://www.summitmetroparks.org/solar-eclipse-2024.aspx

Tequila and Totality: A Rooftop Solar Eclipse Experience

Celebrate the solar eclipse with this one-of-a-kind rooftop party. A ticket gets you two Komos tequila cocktails, three street tacos and, of course, viewing glasses. While waiting for totality, guests can play cornhole, win raffle baskets, try trivia and listen to music. $50, April 8, 1-5 p.m., El Patron Tequileria and Cuisine, 54 E. Mill St., Akron. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tequila-totality-a-rooftop-solar-eclipse-experience-tickets-856277488017?aff=oddtdtcreator

The Sun, the Moon and the Art

View a curated collection of celestial-themed art by acclaimed photographer Ansel Adams, multimedia artist Nam June Paik and more at the Akron Art Museum. Groove to live music and sip eclipse-centric cocktails and mocktails during this immersive artistic experience from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 8. Also enjoy the marvelous view inside the Pneuhaus Com-pound Camera installation, featuring 109 inflatable pinhole cameras. $5 reservation, April 8, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St., Akron. https://akronartmuseum.org/media/events/the-sun-the-moon-and-the-art-eclipse-day-at-aam/

Total Eclipse of the Zoo

Get into science at the Akron Zoo April 8 by helping the zoo staff monitor animal behavior during the eclipse — all data will be shared with NASA. Plus, attend keeper talks, make crafts, watch a NASA livestream and grab viewing glasses to watch the eclipse. Presale tickets required, $5-$24, April 8, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Akron Zoo, 505 Euclid Ave., Akron. https://www.akronzoo.org/total-eclipse-zoo

Viewing Areas

Across Akron, parks, breweries and other attractions are reserved as viewing areas for the eclipse. From Sarah’s Vineyard to HiHo Brewing Co. and Hoppin' Frog brewery, find your perfect spot to see the event. Visit the Summit County Astronomy Club’s observatory at the Bath Nature Preserve too. https://www.visitakron-summit.org/solar-eclipse/

Canton Area

Eclipse-Fest 2024

Thrill seekers can visit Sluggers and Putters Amusement Park for unlimited access to outdoor laser tag, mini golf, go karts and more. Grab your commemorative eclipse viewing glasses to watch the eclipse and enjoy live entertainment and food during this special two-day event.

$30-$50, April 7, 1-6 p.m. & April 8, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sluggers & Putters Amusement Park, 333 Lafayette Dr. NW, Canal Fulton. https://www.sluggers-putters.com/solar-eclipse-fest/

Solar Eclipse Fundraiser at Maps Air Museum

See the rare celestial event at Maps Air Museum for an uninterrupted view of the eclipse. Available for purchase prior to the eclipse, lunch options include hot dogs, coney and kraut dogs, chips, hot chocolate, coffee, cookies and more. Guests have access to the museum from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. $42.63, April 8, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Maps Air Museum, 2260 International Parkway, North Canton. https://mapsairmuseum.org/events/solar-eclipse-fundraiser-maps-air-museum/

Solar Eclipse Mini Festival & Viewing Party at the Stark County Fairgrounds

Camp out or visit for this weekend long special event. Fair food, games and rides for kids are available to attendees. Whether you’re there all weekend or just stopping by, bring your viewing glasses and enjoy the eclipse on April 8. $50 per day for camping reservation, rides, games and concessions April 5-8, camping April 4-8, Stark County Fairgrounds, 305 Wertz Ave., Canton. https://starkcountyfair.com/news/solar-eclipse-mini-festival-viewing-party-april-5-8-2024

Solar Eclipse Festival

Featuring 50 artisans and vendors, giveaways, raffles and kids’ activities, Columbia Woods Park is the perfect location for a family-friendly eclipse event. Journey tribute band E5C4P3 is performing, and food trucks are available. Free, April 8, noon-5 p.m., Columbia Woods Park, 4060 Columbia Woods Drive, Norton. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/solar-eclipse-festival-with-a-bushel-a-peck-events-by-design-tickets-838984434027?aff=oddtdtcreator

Total Eclipse of the Hart(ville):

Enjoy a long weekend full of live music, food, shopping and stargazing. Start at the Home and Garden Sale and Expo April 6, then view the eclipse April 8 with free viewing glasses. End the weekend with a concert by tribute artist Terry Lee Goffee. Free, April 6-8, Hartville Kitchen, 1015 Edison St. NW, Hartville. https://experiencehartville.com/visit/eclipse-2024-ohio/

Walsh University Solar Eclipse Fest

Join Dr. Neil Walsh, “The Science Guy,” for science trivia and activities during this free event. Viewing glasses are offered, as well as food trucks, music and more. Also listen to a live radio broadcast from Sunny 101.7 with Josh Nagy. Free, April 8, 2-4 p.m., Walsh University Quad, 2020 E. Maple St., North Canton. https://cantonsnewcountry.iheart.com/calendar/content/2024-04-08-solar-eclipse-fest-walsh-university/

Kent Area

Kent Total Eclipse

Celebrate the cosmic rarity all weekend long with a glow-in-the dark Kent bar crawl April 5 and a Kent Stage concert by Pink Floyd tribute band Dark Side of the Moon April 6 — as well as a laser show April 7. On April 8, head to one of three stargazing shows in Kent State University’s 40-foot planetarium dome. Then gather for a viewing of the eclipse with commentary by physics professor Veronica Dexheimer. Plus, through June, see five new eclipse-focused artworks around downtown. Free-$30, April 5-8, various locations, Kent. https://www.kent.edu/eclipse

Medina Area

Eclipse Fun at Medina County District Library

Cuddle up with a book and your viewing glasses – the eclipse is coming, and so is a special booklist full of eclipse-themed reads. Check out everything from picture books (“Tell Me About Space” by Lisa Varchol Perron) to “Eclipse Chaser: Science in the Moon's Shadow” by Ilima Loomis. Plus, join in on eclipse crafts and other events at select locations. Participate in a Moon Rock Hunt in Medina April 8, make cereal box viewing glasses in Highland April 6 and more. View the phenomenon from a branch location from 2-3:30 p.m. April 8 with crafts and free glasses while supplies last. Medina County District Library. https://mcdl.info/Eclipse

