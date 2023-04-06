Criminal Intent

× Expand Shane Wynn

This story originally appeared in the November 2010 issue of Akron Life.

A man wants his brother dead – and his gun for- hire is a disgruntled employee the brother fired. A prominent member of society hides salacious acts at an apartment rented under his alias. A search for illegal guns at pawn shops leads police to a judge abusing his seat on the bench – and ultimately uncovers a countywide scandal of misconduct involving several officials.

Like every city, Akron has some dark corners to its past. And while most scandals come and go (replaced by new scandals), some are just too scandalous to forget…

The Murder of Dean Milo

When police found Dean Milo on Aug. 11, 1980, he’d been shot twice in the back of the neck – a blank telegram laid near his body.

Constantine “Dean” Milo was the son of Katina and Sotir, two Albanian immigrants who moved to Akron in the 1940s and built up a cosmetic business they started in their basement. Dean worked in the family business with his siblings Fred and Sophie, and by 1969, he was effectively running the small business for his parents.

By 1971 and under Dean’s direction, the company was grossing $46 million annually. The actual ownership of the company remained with his parents until 1975, when they passed it along to their three children. Though profits were to be divided equally, Dean became president and controlled the day-to-day operations. Fred and Sophie were made vice presidents.

On the surface, it wasn’t a bad deal for everyone concerned, but as the years passed, Dean moved Fred and Sophie to less critical posts and later, fired them for pouring thousands of dollars into another family-owned company. Although they continued to receive their six-digit incomes and still owned 66 percent of the common shares, they were no longer hands-on members of the company– and the rift was complete.

Soon after Dean made several overtures to Fred to buy his and Sophie’s shares in the spring of1980, Dean was found dead. And with no leads, cops were at a standstill, and the case started to go cold.

Growing impatient, Dean’s wife hired private investigator Bill Dear, who soon discovered Dean had a lot of enemies, many in his own family – including his mother. In fact, Dan Moldea – author of “TheHunting of Cain,” a book on the Milo murder – believes that Dean’s mother not only contributed to the animosity, but may have even encouraged it.

“In my opinion, it was the mother that sort of egged this thing on,” he says. “The father went along for the ride.”

Dean had established a lengthy list of enemies that began with his immediate family. With all this in mind, and after a few hot tips and a long trail of questioning, Dear tracked down Tom Mitchell, a Vietnam veteran who told officials that, although he didn’t kill Dean, he was offered money to – by Terry Lea King, a go-go dancer and friend of Dean’s brother, Fred. After Mitchell’s arrest, he led police to King and a man named Barry Boyd, Fred’s attorney.

After his arrest, Boyd admitted involvement. He explained that in the spring of 1979, Fred asked him to kill his brother, but he refused and recruited King. King, however, was unsuccessful at lining up a hit man.

With no takers, Fred turned to a disgruntled former employee named Tony Ridle (who’d been fired by Dean) and recruited vending-machine company owners Frank Piccirilli and Harry Knott to arrange the hit. Ridle eventually confessed his involvement and incriminated Fred. Fred was arrested in December 1980, but since most of the evidence against him was circumstantial, investigators needed to find the triggerman.

Detectives got their break when they were made aware of David Harden, a small-time thug fromKentucky who’d bragged about murdering a Northern business executive. Harden had been recruited by John Harris, a Phoenix biker-gang member who owed money to Piccirilli and Knott.

During his police interview, Harden learned that he had received a tiny fraction of the $22,000 paid out for the murder. Angry, he cooperated with police and revealed everything he knew about the crime.

Harden pleaded guilty in the 1982 trial, claiming Harris offered him $600 to kill Dean. Harden testified that he and Harris called Dean from a bowling alley to confirm he was home. After Harden rang the doorbell, Dean went to the window and asked who it was. Harden claimed to have a telegram for him. When Dean opened the door, Harden pushed him down and shot him twice.

With Harden’s testimony, Fred was found guilty and sentenced to 15 years to life. He died in prison in 1998 from a heart attack at age 53.

In a succession of trials lasting a year and a half, 11 conspirators were found guilty and sentenced to prison. The number of convictions related to the crime marked a record for the Bath TownshipPolice Department and the end of the town’s biggest murder investigation in memory.

Shane Wynn

The Perverted Acts Of James Bell

In 1972, Summit County officials got a call from an apartment complex resident, saying his neighbor’s door had been left open and a light was on. It was snowing. As police searched the apartment and checked behind a closet door, they discovered floodlights, drop cloths and pictures.Hundreds of pictures, in fact – all showing a nude middle-aged man and underage girls.

Socially prominent James Dickinson Bell II was an Akron native. He and his wife lived in an 18-room mansion near Merriman Road and Memorial Parkway and enjoyed a good life and a high standing in the community. As the son of a rubber factory worker, Bell had become chairman of the multimillion-dollar manufacturing firm Portage Machine Co. By the time he was 35.

This is the Jim Bell he wanted people to know. But officials had discovered his alias, Jim Pepper, who lived in the apartment.

Now retired, Larry Momchilov at the time worked for the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. The onetime he spoke with Bell, he had to ask: Why’d you do it? “He answered me frankly,” says Momchilov.“He said, ‘You know, I’m so rich. I had so much money I could get any woman I wanted, but then it got to the point [where] it was boring and I wanted a new adventure.’ ”

Bell threw frequent (and wild) parties at one of his many apartments – where he often photographed naked women. In the beginning, these women were over 18. But when that got “old,”Bell moved on to something more adventurous.

Momchilov says Bell used a prostitute to find a young girl, whom he paid for her time. And the young girl then found other young girls to come with her. But the money he paid these girls wasn’t much.

“They may [have gotten] anywhere from 5 to 40 bucks, maybe,” says Momchilov. “He’d offer more money for taking off their clothes, then more to get in bed with him, but it wasn’t much. One time he took a girl to Kmart and bought her a shirt for $1.50.”

One of the most disturbing aspects is the way Bell fooled so many mothers into letting him spend time with their children. For example, he’d attend programs for single mothers and act like a father figure – and later, he’d use these girls to produce child pornography. All along, Bell was married and had two little girls at home.

Officials found more than 27 girls who’d been abused by Bell. “We had a huge amount of evidence against him,” Momchilov says. “It was unbelievable.”