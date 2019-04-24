Dive Into Summer Camps

× 1 of 6 Expand × 2 of 6 Expand × 3 of 6 Expand × 4 of 6 Expand × 5 of 6 Expand × 6 of 6 Expand Prev Next

Whether your kid dreams of pirouetting in a tutu, working with superheroes to foil a supervillain or learning about beekeeping, there’s a camp for that. And kids of all abilities can get in on the fun too. Check out our picks for a winning camp experience, then get ready to see your kid blossom this summer.

Be a Part of Nature

Technology captivates nearly all our attention these days, but nature can be just as compelling.

Crown Point Ecology Center’s Summer Farm & Science Camp lets kids get away from electronics and dive into nature by exploring its 115-acre property.

“I just enjoy the fact these kids are coming out and there’s no screen time,” says Dave Daly, education and outreach coordinator. “It’s as much time outdoors as possible.”

Designed for children ages 7 to 11, the camp offers multiple sessions spanning from June 10 to Aug. 9 that teach kids about life on a farm through the natural cycles of animals, plants and people. In the past, professionals from The University of Akron have come to teach campers about trees by doing bark rubbings on what has been coined “Tree-rific Tuesdays.”

Low-tech activities include hiking, studying bees with a beekeeper and searching for turtles, frogs and fish in ponds and wetlands.

“You can have fun outside using your imagination and learning about science and ecology,” Daly says.

It’s also an opportunity for campers to harvest from an on-site children’s garden. Campers water, weed and plant seasonal vegetables in the garden. Then they learn to cook healthy foods from their harvest such as kale chips and tomato bruschetta, and create a children’s farmers market. Parents love that kids return home wanting to continue the healthful eating habits they developed.

“Kids want to try certain dishes at home that they made at camp,” Daly says. “It is connecting young folks to nature and to where their food comes from.”

In a fast-paced world that’s constantly advancing digitally, this camp lets kids unplug and get dirty — so they can be a little more down to earth. Literally.

3220 Ira Road, Akron, 330-668-8992, crownpointecology.org

Dance a Fairy Tale

Children dream of being many things. From brave princesses on magical adventures to gnarly pirates on a quest for treasure, there is no limit to a child’s imagination. The Ohio Conservatory of Ballet wants to bring children even deeper into these fantasy worlds by pairing their dreams with the skills of a new world — the world of dance.

The conservatory’s Ballet Princess Camp lets young royals, wizards and dragon slayers ages 4 to 7 engage their imagination through dance at a summer camp from June 10 to 15. Campers create a unique character and build a dance around it with the help of upper-level ballet students and dance instructors.

Heroic campers get into character and discover more about themselves through reading fairy tale books, making drawings of their kingdoms and choreographing a routine that tells their grand story.

“Every girl is probably dreaming about some kind of character, Cinderella or Clara from ‘The Nutcracker,’ ” says Inna Stabrova, conservatory founder. “They’ve watched a movie or read a book, and they imagine themselves. It gives them that theme of princess. The princesses — they’re important. They’re not just little girls. They’re something more than that.”

While “princess” is in the camp’s title, young princes can join in too. They take the hands of the ballerinas and learn how to display strength and decorum.

While the budding ballet dancers are creating storybook dance routines, Stabrova emphasizes the basics, such as body coordination, counting, musicality and dance history. She also strives to teach campers about relationships with others, especially their dance partners.

“When you dance together, it’s connecting, holding hands,” Stabrova says. “It’s very important to connect to each other, to respect each other, to learn about self-esteem and your imagination.”

4858 S. Main St., Akron, 330-497-3288, ohballet.com

Get Out and Speak Up

Preparing your children to navigate the world on their own is one of the most important jobs parents have. And when your child has disabilities, that job gets even harder.

“There are so many different dynamics and components in the real world,” says Holly Reimann, speech language therapist, director of Smile Summer Camp in Northfield and founder of Peak Potential Therapy, which offers year-round intervention, and behavior and speech-language therapy. “There’s only so much teaching you can do in the therapist’s office before they have to work on it where they’re going to use it.”

Smile Summer Camp offers kids ages 5 to 16 with a variety of special needs an intensive therapy camp experience that focuses on improving their verbal and nonverbal communication skills. With small groups — camper to trained adult ratios hover around 5 to 2 — flexible scheduling throughout 13 weeks of summer and a speech-language therapist present at all times, this camp can make a big difference.

“Whatever level they’re at, we do our best to meet their needs,” Reimann says, citing campers with multiple disabilities like Down syndrome or autism spectrum disorder, as well as those with assistive devices.

Campers go on field trips every day to places like the Akron Zoo and Sky Zone. Because it’s summer, one week is designated as Water Week when campers get to splash and swim at area indoor and outdoor pools.

Reimann says the field trips are integral to helping campers figure out how to apply skills out in the world.

“You have to find a way to manage their behavior in the community,” she says. “Our overall goal for the campers is to work on generalizing and expanding their social communication skills.”

And as a recognized extended school year option, some schools will pay for this camp. Now that’s something to smile about.

Peak Potential Therapy, 7689 Sagamore Hills Blvd., Northfield, 330-405-8776, peakpotentialtherapy.com

Put Your Inventor’s Hat On

Two decades before STEM became a buzzword, the National Inventor’s Hall of Fame saw its

The nationally acclaimed Camp Invention, a summer camp for children ages kindergarten to sixth grade, uses STEM activities to help solve problems through innovation. There are many locations for the camp, including one July 29 to Aug. 2 at the David Hill Community Learning Center in Akron.

The themes this year are Innovation Force, Deep Sea Mystery, Farm Tech and DIY Orbot. The latter theme lets kids reverse engineer a robot to learn about circuit boards, motors and gears in a fun and challenging way.

“Having an opportunity to engage on a deeper level through play will certainly reinforce what older students have already learned and front-load younger students for curriculum to come,” says Tracey Starks, co-director of the David Hill camp.

Rather than teaching children with pen and paper, the camps let children act out roles that encourage them to use critical thinking and concepts from school to “invent” a solution to a problem. Scenarios include collaborating with National Inventor’s Hall of Fame inductees disguised as superheroes to design an object that will stop the Plagiarizer supervillain from taking other people’s ideas in the Innovation Force camp.

The nontraditional model works, as parents report that their children enthusiastically share what they learn and carry over those skills into play at home.

“It helps to reignite the love of learning, the joy of learning in a less structured, pressured environment where we can actually focus on having fun,” says Starks.

3701 Highland Park NW, North Canton, 800-968-4332, invent.org

Camps to Consider

General Interest

Akron YMCA Since 1924, Akron-area YMCAs have been giving kids a summer’s worth of thrills and adventures. With day and overnight options available from June through August, choices include YMCA Camp Y-Noah in Clinton for a traditional camp and Akron Rotary Camp for a classic camp adapted for children with special needs. Many include science, technology, engineering and math-related activities, and all promise new friends and lots of fun. akronymca.org