Education through Philanthropy

It is important to foster the value of giving back to one’s community and serving those less fortunate. When children are young, they can be exposed to philanthropy and learn the vital role it plays in their home, their personal development and their community. Several local schools understand the importance of volunteer activities and include service opportunities as part of their curriculum. Each child that donates time comes away from the experience with something new—a giving spirit.

Our Lady of the Elms

Marcie Bircher, Theology Teacher

As an all-girls school founded by the Sisters of St. Dominic in 1923, Our Lady of the Elms offers a unique educational experience. Elms students are exposed to world-class STEM programs, a low student-to-teacher ratio and a historic 33-acre campus. To supplement that, the young women in grades 7-12 also participate in a service program that is mandatory for graduation.

Depending on their grade level, students must give between 10 and 35 service hours per year. They have the option of volunteering at school activities, through school clubs, at their places of worship, or in the wider community. After completing the required hours, each student writes a Theological Reflection Paper detailing how her service has impacted the people and community she has served.

Theology Teacher Marcie Bircher is honored to read and grade these papers every year. She sees clearly how volunteering affects the character and demeanor of her students. “Doing service actually changes them,” she says. “They become more mature, more compassionate, more caring young ladies.”

The school models the service they require by engaging in it as a collective unit. “Every other year, the whole school does A Day of Service,” Bircher says. “Going as a whole school and taking time off from our regular schedule shows our commitment to community service.”

Volunteering helps Elms students recognize their own relative privilege, as well as their gifts for helping others and contributing to a better world. They also learn not to fear those less fortunate than themselves, but to see the humanity in everyone. Bircher cites student comments about learning the names of people in soup kitchens and recognizing the vulnerability of nursing home residents as evidence of their benefitting from service. One student summed up her growth eloquently: “I did not want to go, but once I got there, I was able to see the Spirit of God in the people I served. I learned no matter what religion or practice you follow, helping others should always be a priority.”

Revere High School

Lisa Summerville, Volunteer Coordinator

Revere Local School District’s mission is [to] “maximize the collective resources of our community to inspire and prepare all students academically, emotionally, physically, and socially to achieve their individual potential.” As part of upholding this mission, Revere High School encourages students to volunteer their time and engage with the wider community.

Upon completion of eighth grade, students can begin accumulating volunteer hours to count as credit toward graduation. Students help at their places of worship, with programs at the Richfield Recreation center, at Camp Invention, or through the litter-fighting Project Pride campaign. Volunteering is not required, but students who choose to volunteer earn one-quarter of a credit to be applied to their transcripts for every 30 hours of service they give. About a quarter of all RHS students garner community service credit.

For seniors, volunteer service holds an even more attractive benefit. Any RHS senior who gives 30 hours of volunteer time during their senior year can choose to forgo final exams. It should not be a surprise that 99 percent of final-year students at Revere participate in this exemption program.

Aside from gaining transcript credits and skipping exams, Volunteer Coordinator Lisa Summerville says Revere students gain much from volunteering. “The students come away with a feeling of appreciation and giving back to our community,” she says. “They build self-esteem, develop leadership skills and make contacts. It also gives them opportunities to explore areas in which they might want a career.”

Summerville enjoys helping young people find opportunities to improve the lives of others—and find joy within themselves while doing so. “They often are surprised at how much fun they had and learn how little it takes to have an impact on others’ lives.” These mutually beneficial service hours achieve Revere’s mission by expanding students’ horizons as they begin to see themselves as part of something bigger: their community.

Archbishop Hoban High School

Kelsey Sees, Campus Minister

“One of the most rewarding parts of my job as a Campus Minister is hearing about students’ experiences when they serve,” says Kelsey Sees of Archbishop Hoban High School. “Students have said that they have a new outlook, [that] it makes them feel lucky and humbled about their life situations.”

Volunteering is mandatory for graduation from Hoban, with the number of required service hours increasing as students progress through the grade levels. Freshman give at least ten hours, and that minimum goes up to 30 for seniors. “Many of the students will continue at their service site and will serve many more hours than the set minimum,” Sees says.

The school offers many opportunities for students to donate, like a January immersion trip to Honduras, alternative spring break service in a domestic community of need, or a tutoring commitment with grade school students at St. Mary’s. Students may also volunteer at area nursing homes, soup kitchens, or Hoban’s summer service program, called Justice Akron Ministry (JAM). “The focus of this three-day program is to connect students to an area organization, where they participate in service over those three days,” says Sees. “We partner with over 20 different service agencies over two JAM sessions.”

All the volunteer opportunities at Hoban involve hands-on, direct service with people in need. “This helps break down barriers and stereotypes and helps students form relationships with those whose life experiences may be different than their own,” says Sees. It also helps students appreciate the abundance in their own lives and develop a habit of philanthropy that will follow them post-graduation. “[Volunteering] gives them a lifelong appreciation for reaching out to those who have been marginalized by society,” Sees says. “Their passion for helping others reminds me of the importance of finding opportunities where I can participate in service as well.”

Here's a list of great volunteer opportunities in The 330

If you know a student who is looking for ways to give back, refer them to these area agencies that welcome volunteer help from community members. Most have opportunities for both individuals and groups, so gather your friends, classmates or family members and start making a difference.

Akron Children’s Hospital | 1 Perkins Square, Akron | 330-543-8424

Some volunteers at Children’s Hospital get the honor of helping patients bake delicious treats right at their bedside. The Cookie Cart is a mobile bake shop that volunteers wheel around to bring scrumptious joy to youngsters dealing with illness. You could also staff an information desk, make crafts with kids, or fill myriad other roles. Ages 16 to 100 are welcome to sign up here.

Portage Learning Centers | Various locations in Portage County | 330-297-7795

Portage Learning Centers is a non-profit that helps oversee federally funded Head Start programs in portage County. Their mission is simply to help children and families succeed. Student volunteers ages 16 and up can help out in a classroom, office, social service, or community center setting with a variety of activities. Click here for more information.