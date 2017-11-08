Education through Philanthropy

It is important to foster the value of giving back to one’s community and serving those less fortunate. When children are young, they can be exposed to philanthropy and learn the vital role it plays in their home, their personal development and their community. Several local schools understand the importance of volunteer activities and include service opportunities as part of their curriculum. Each child that donates time comes away from the experience with something new—a giving spirit.
Our Lady of the Elms
Marcie Bircher, Theology Teacher
As an all-girls school founded by the Sisters of St. Dominic in 1923, Our Lady of the Elms offers a unique educational experience. Elms students are exposed to world-class STEM programs, a low student-to-teacher ratio and a historic 33-acre campus. To supplement that, the young women in grades 7-12 also participate in a service program that is mandatory for graduation.
Depending on their grade level, students must give between 10 and 35 service hours per year. They have the option of volunteering at school activities, through school clubs, at their places of worship, or in the wider community. After completing the required hours, each student writes a Theological Reflection Paper detailing how her service has impacted the people and community she has served.
Theology Teacher Marcie Bircher is honored to read and grade these papers every year. She sees clearly how volunteering affects the character and demeanor of her students. “Doing service actually changes them,” she says. “They become more mature, more compassionate, more caring young ladies.”
The school models the service they require by engaging in it as a collective unit. “Every other year, the whole school does A Day of Service,” Bircher says. “Going as a whole school and taking time off from our regular schedule shows our commitment to community service.”
Volunteering helps Elms students recognize their own relative privilege, as well as their gifts for helping others and contributing to a better world. They also learn not to fear those less fortunate than themselves, but to see the humanity in everyone. Bircher cites student comments about learning the names of people in soup kitchens and recognizing the vulnerability of nursing home residents as evidence of their benefitting from service. One student summed up her growth eloquently: “I did not want to go, but once I got there, I was able to see the Spirit of God in the people I served. I learned no matter what religion or practice you follow, helping others should always be a priority.”
Revere High School
Lisa Summerville, Volunteer Coordinator
Revere Local School District’s mission is [to] “maximize the collective resources of our community to inspire and prepare all students academically, emotionally, physically, and socially to achieve their individual potential.” As part of upholding this mission, Revere High School encourages students to volunteer their time and engage with the wider community.
Upon completion of eighth grade, students can begin accumulating volunteer hours to count as credit toward graduation. Students help at their places of worship, with programs at the Richfield Recreation center, at Camp Invention, or through the litter-fighting Project Pride campaign. Volunteering is not required, but students who choose to volunteer earn one-quarter of a credit to be applied to their transcripts for every 30 hours of service they give. About a quarter of all RHS students garner community service credit.
For seniors, volunteer service holds an even more attractive benefit. Any RHS senior who gives 30 hours of volunteer time during their senior year can choose to forgo final exams. It should not be a surprise that 99 percent of final-year students at Revere participate in this exemption program.
Aside from gaining transcript credits and skipping exams, Volunteer Coordinator Lisa Summerville says Revere students gain much from volunteering. “The students come away with a feeling of appreciation and giving back to our community,” she says. “They build self-esteem, develop leadership skills and make contacts. It also gives them opportunities to explore areas in which they might want a career.”
Summerville enjoys helping young people find opportunities to improve the lives of others—and find joy within themselves while doing so. “They often are surprised at how much fun they had and learn how little it takes to have an impact on others’ lives.” These mutually beneficial service hours achieve Revere’s mission by expanding students’ horizons as they begin to see themselves as part of something bigger: their community.
Archbishop Hoban High School
Kelsey Sees, Campus Minister
“One of the most rewarding parts of my job as a Campus Minister is hearing about students’ experiences when they serve,” says Kelsey Sees of Archbishop Hoban High School. “Students have said that they have a new outlook, [that] it makes them feel lucky and humbled about their life situations.”
Volunteering is mandatory for graduation from Hoban, with the number of required service hours increasing as students progress through the grade levels. Freshman give at least ten hours, and that minimum goes up to 30 for seniors. “Many of the students will continue at their service site and will serve many more hours than the set minimum,” Sees says.
The school offers many opportunities for students to donate, like a January immersion trip to Honduras, alternative spring break service in a domestic community of need, or a tutoring commitment with grade school students at St. Mary’s. Students may also volunteer at area nursing homes, soup kitchens, or Hoban’s summer service program, called Justice Akron Ministry (JAM). “The focus of this three-day program is to connect students to an area organization, where they participate in service over those three days,” says Sees. “We partner with over 20 different service agencies over two JAM sessions.”
All the volunteer opportunities at Hoban involve hands-on, direct service with people in need. “This helps break down barriers and stereotypes and helps students form relationships with those whose life experiences may be different than their own,” says Sees. It also helps students appreciate the abundance in their own lives and develop a habit of philanthropy that will follow them post-graduation. “[Volunteering] gives them a lifelong appreciation for reaching out to those who have been marginalized by society,” Sees says. “Their passion for helping others reminds me of the importance of finding opportunities where I can participate in service as well.”
Here's a list of great volunteer opportunities in The 330
If you know a student who is looking for ways to give back, refer them to these area agencies that welcome volunteer help from community members. Most have opportunities for both individuals and groups, so gather your friends, classmates or family members and start making a difference.
Akron Children’s Hospital | 1 Perkins Square, Akron | 330-543-8424
Some volunteers at Children’s Hospital get the honor of helping patients bake delicious treats right at their bedside. The Cookie Cart is a mobile bake shop that volunteers wheel around to bring scrumptious joy to youngsters dealing with illness. You could also staff an information desk, make crafts with kids, or fill myriad other roles. Ages 16 to 100 are welcome to sign up here.
Portage Learning Centers | Various locations in Portage County | 330-297-7795
Portage Learning Centers is a non-profit that helps oversee federally funded Head Start programs in portage County. Their mission is simply to help children and families succeed. Student volunteers ages 16 and up can help out in a classroom, office, social service, or community center setting with a variety of activities. Click here for more information.
Teen Court | Stark County Family Court | 330-451-7178 | 110 Central Plaza South, Suite 601, Canton
If you are interested in social justice or a career in the legal field, become a volunteer juror in Teen Court. Learn how a real courtroom works, get insight into your community, and develop new friendships as you help lower recidivism rates by giving juvenile offenders a true jury of their peers—and perhaps a second chance at a bright future. Get details on requirements and the application process here.
Akron Zoo | 505 Euclid Ave., Akron | 330-375-2550 x7286
Outgoing teen volunteers aged 14 to 18 at the Akron Zoo become Junior Interpreters, teaching visitors about the animals and global conservation efforts. See what a job at the zoo really looks like, meet lots of people who love animals as much as you do, and help the zoo bring amazing animal experiences to the public while you accumulate community service hours. Registration forms and requirement details are available at www.akronzoo.org/volunteer.
Ronald McDonald House of Akron | 141 W. State St., Akron | 330-253-5400
Most teens can appreciate the value of having their family around them when their sick. Volunteering at Ronald McDonald House is a way for 16- to 18-year-olds to help other kids have that support when they’re dealing with serious illness. Short shifts of cleaning, stocking or organizing after school or on a weekend make a world of difference to this valuable community resource. Click here for more information or contact Volunteer Manager Jenny at jenny@rmh.org.
Summa Health System | Volunteer Services | 330-375-3247 | 525 E. Market St., Akron
In Summa’s LEAD Program, students age 14 to 19 don’t just volunteer and help people; they build valuable skills and develop leadership opportunities. Two eight-week sessions a year tailor a curriculum for teens around character education, career exploration, and leadership development. Each program culminates in a professional portfolio the students can use for future job or college applications. Summa also offers teens the Healthcare Career Academy, which offers the opportunity to explore many different careers in healthcare—including many that do not require advanced degrees—while gaining a deeper understanding of the healthcare industry. Click here for more information and an application form. volunteer@summahealth.org
Keep Akron Beautiful | E. Market St., Akron | 330-375-2116
Have a green thumb? Put your skills to good use by helping beautify one of over 65 Adopt-A-Sites all around the city. Or get your friends and family together to help clean up litter on public land during the annual spring Clean Up Akron Month. Get all the details on how you can help keep the city looking good at www.keepakronbeautiful.org/volunteer.
Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank | 350 Opportunity Parkway, Akron | 330-535-6900 | info@acrfb.org
Volunteers at the Food Bank can give their time in a variety of ways, including sorting and packaging food, performing office duties, and helping at special events. Ages 10 and up are welcome, but those under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Visit www.akroncantonfoodbank.org/volunteer to create an account and get started feeding your neighbors.
Habitat for Humanity Summit County ReStore | 2301 Romig Rd., Akron | 330-745-7734 x 200 | mary@hfhsummitcounty.org
Though you must be 18 years old to help build Habitat homes, teens ages 14 and up can help process donations at the ReStore. As building materials and home furnishings come in from businesses and the public, you can help clean, sort, price and arrange them for display alongside HFH staff and other volunteers. Groups and individuals are welcome during daytime, after school and weekend hours. Learn more about the store and how you can help at www.hfhsummitcounty.org/volunteer.aspx.
Akron Urban League | 440 Vernon Odom Blvd., Akron | 330-434-3101
School, social, civic, and church groups can arrange for a tour of the Akron Urban League as a first step to finding what type of volunteer project is a good fit. Volunteers tutor math and reading to individuals and small groups, give group tours, help with office work, and assist at special events. Download the application at www.akronurbanleague.org/volunteer, then get started building a stronger community.
Akron Area YMCA | Various locations
Founded by a volunteer in 1844, the YMCA counts on over 2,000 area volunteers to fulfill their mission of building strong kids, strong families and strong communities. Organize an event, mentor a child, help raise money, or contribute some other skill you have. However you choose to help, your time and energy will go to a good cause. All the details about programs, branch locations and registration are available here.
Medina County Skyhawks | SkyPark Airport | 216-533-2520 | 3071 Greenwich Rd., Wadsworth | 1st Lt. Glenn Somodi, CAP Commander | glenn.somodi@ohwg.cap.gov
Are you fascinated by aircraft, photography, astronomy or aerospace? Do you love air shows and dream of one day flying a plane? Consider joining the Medina County Skyhawks cadet program, where you’ll work at your own pace through a 16-step program that includes leadership training, physical fitness, and aerospace education. Many who complete the cadet program earn college scholarships or enter military service at a higher paygrade. Ages 12 and up can learn more about the program here.
Cuyahoga Valley National Park | 15610 Vaughan Rd., Brecksville | 330-657-2542 x226
The Cuyahoga Valley National Park is an emerald gem in the heart of The 330. You can make an impact on this cherished resource by planting trees, restoring a habitat, maintaining trails, or assisting at seasonal farmers’ markets. Groups and individuals are welcome to sign up, get some fresh air, and help keep the parks beautiful for future generations. Get all the information on current programs and registration here.