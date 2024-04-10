Flight Path

× Expand Photo courtesy of Summit Memory/Akron-Summit County Public Library

Over half a century ago, artist Leroy Flint gave Akronites a new form of bird-watching. After spotting a flock of pigeons flying by the North Hill Viaduct, the former Akron Institute of Art director crafted a mobile using aluminum sheets individually carved, bent and welded together. When assembled, Flint captured the sight of birds flying gracefully. While some of his pieces can be found in the Smithsonian or ­­­the Cleveland Museum of Art, you can view Flint’s “Flock o’ Birds” soaring above the reference desk in the children’s area at the main Akron-Summit County Library.