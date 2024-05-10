× Expand photo provided by Summit Memory/ Akron-Summit County Public Library and Stow-Munroe Falls Public Library

Flower Powered

Stow, 1970

Decked out in flowers, foliage and an oversized bee, the Home and Garden Club of Stow’s Independence Day float touted members’ skills during the city’s 1970 parade. Founded in April 1955, the club’s members met to enjoy plant-based activities — weaving baskets, crafting wreaths from nuts, cones and greens, carving vases out of pumpkins and more. Starting in 1956, members also competed in flower shows with themes like “The Romance of June Blooms.” While the club is no longer active, locals looking to try their hand at plant cultivation and more can join other area organizations, such as the Hudson Garden Club. The group is set to host a Hudson home and garden tour June 21 and 22. Anyone with a green thumb can become a member — and enjoy activities like a plant exchange May 21.