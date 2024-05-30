Gone Fishing

photo courtesy of Summit Memory/Akron-Summit County Public Library
Akron, circa 1890
Built from 1825 to 1827 and sprawling over 300 miles, the Ohio & Erie Canal was key to the Buckeye State’s progress, creating construction jobs and shipping pathways. In Akron alone, 24 locks — including the one pictured here — were used to raise and lower boats. The rise of train travel, however, spelled the canal’s demise. Many locks have since been turned into parks where Akronites enjoy hiking, biking and fishing — just as these fishermen did. Along the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail, fish such as bluegill sunfish, channel catfish and largemouth bass are commonly caught. Some areas along the Towpath, such as the Manchester Road trailhead, are fly-fishing friendly. The 90-plus-mile trail features stops at the locks — making it the perfect reminder of Akron’s fluid history.