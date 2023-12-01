Goodyear's Santa Claus Express

photo courtesy of Summit Memory/Akron-Summit County Public Library
Instead of a sleigh, St. Nick delivered toys from a Goodyear blimp known as the Santa Claus Express starting in 1925. First known as Pilgrim 1, it was the first blimp inflated by helium. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. treasurer Charles Seiberling portrayed Santa in 1925 when he visited children at Sunshine Cottage, an Akron tuberculosis treatment center. The blimp retired in 1930. Goodyear partnered with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and Toys for Tots to get it operating again in 2010. Since 2010, it has delivered over 200,000 toys like bikes and Legos and collected $525,000 for Toys for Tots, going on its 13th consecutive year. While it’s not flying this year, you can see it and drop off toys at the Wingfoot Lake blimp hangar Dec. 1 to 3 and be a part of the holiday magic.