Grown Here

× Expand photo provided by Summit Memory / Akron-Summit County Public Library

Around 1931 to 1935, vendors lined up in front of Falls Theater to sell their goods during the Great Depression — forming an early version of a farmers market. Though the theater is now the Workz entertainment center and the city’s market ended a few years ago, those seeking fresh produce are in luck — nearby is the large Cuyahoga Valley Farmers Market, which takes place on Saturdays at Howe Meadow in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. Shop quality local goods like green onions from Front 9 Farm, grass-fed beef from Tierra Verde Farms, raw honey and natural laundry soap from Brighton Wool and Honey Co. and tasty oyster mushrooms from Bigfoot Mushrooms. Today’s farmers market offerings are more expansive, but they’re still connecting people to the source.