Impressive Moves

To perform a needle, an equestrian vaulter extends their leg in the air while standing on a horse as it trots, in a circle, to the rhythm of music. The sport, which combines gymnastics and dance on the back of a moving horse, requires great skill and synchronization. It can be rewarding, and Pegasus Farm in Hartville is helping future vaulters ages 6 to 18 learn the challenging sport. Its equestrian vaulting summer camp, from 9 a.m. to noon June 24 to 28, requires no experience and draws participants for myriad reasons.

“Often there’s a love of horses involved,” says Audre Manners, the equestrian administrative director at Pegasus Farm. “Some of them have done some gymnastics.”

The camp is directed by two coaches with level three Certified Horsemanship Association certifications. Campers perform warmups, practice moves, mount barrels and come up with freestyle movements. They also learn positions, such as basic sitting and standing, as well as more intricate moves on a barrel taking the place of a horse. Campers learn through trial and error.

“It’s something new, so it’s out of their comfort zone,” Manners says. “It’s OK to take risks and not succeed. There’s always room to keep trying.”

Once a student feels ready, they move on to the trained vaulting horse — whose back is covered in a thick pad and a special piece of tack called a vaulting surcingle. The horse trots in a circular motion while attached to a lunge line, with someone in the center of the circle holding the line and giving cues to the animal. This provides stability for the vaulters.

By the end of the camp, students create freestyle routines to perform for their families — demonstrating their new skills with showstopping moves like the flag, a position created by kneeling on the horse with the opposite arm and leg extended. Some love the high-energy sport so much that they join the farm’s recreational team.

“It’s amazing the amount of growth that happened in their knowledge base and their confidence in that short time,” Manners says. “They’re having fun. It’s physically engaging.”

7490 Edison St. NE, Hartville,

pegasusfarm.org