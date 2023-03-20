Inspiring Innovator: Judith Resnik

× 1 of 2 Expand NASA, WIkimedia Commons × 2 of 2 Expand NASA, WIkimedia Commons Prev Next

Judith Resnik, 1949-1986

Why She’s Notable: As the second American woman and first Jewish woman in space, Judith Resnik literally reached for the stars — and saw them up close. She was one of six women in the first female class of astronauts in 1978.

Resnik went on the maiden flight of the Discovery shuttle orbiter in 1984 and was part of the “Icebusters” team that deployed satellites and removed ice particles from the orbiter. A photograph of her on that mission with a sign that read “Hi Dad” captured hearts. Her second mission was on the Challenger shuttle in 1986, and to the shock of the nation, she died at only 36 when it exploded upon liftoff.

Her Local Impact: Through local speaking engagements like the Akron Roundtable, the Firestone High School grad, whose mom was an Akron Woman’s City Club member, encouraged students to pursue anything they wanted — despite gender or society’s expectations. Although there were few female engineers in the ’70s, Resnik earned a doctorate in electrical engineering, and that led to her becoming an astronaut. “She was often the only female in male-dominated classes, programs, organizations,” says Leianne Neff Heppner. “She personified the inventive and innovative spirit of our community.”

Her Legacy: Resnik was honored posthumously with a Congressional Space Medal of Honor and is enshrined in the International Women’s Air & Space Museum in Cleveland.Her pioneering spirit lives on. “She broke the mold in terms of what women can accomplish,” Heppner says.