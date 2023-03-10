Inspiring Innovator: Mabel Graham

× Expand photo provided by Akron Symphony Orchestra

Mabel Graham, 1905-2002

Why She’s Notable: In 1949, John Barry, the then-publisher of the Akron Beacon Journal, gave Mabel Graham $500 to begin fundraising for the formation of the Akron Symphony Orchestra, which had its first performance in 1953. “Mabel was the one that I always jokingly said cracked the whip and got everybody rounded up to support an orchestra,” says Sue Gillman, a former orchestra board member. Graham was also the founding president of the Greater Akron Musical Association in 1950 and was a prominent member of the Akron Woman’s City Club, Tuesday Musical and First Congressional Church.

Her Local Impact: At the Woman’s City Club, Graham was president in 1946, when its 1,000 members moved into its current home, the Grey Lodge, and was the chairperson of the board of club managers before that. The Silver Lake resident’s dedication led to the Akron Symphony Orchestra and its Akron Youth Symphony, Akron Youth Philharmonic and Akron Symphony Chorus ensembles thriving at performances and in music education. Fundraising for the causes she cared about continued even after her death. The Akron Beacon obituary directed donations to the orchestra, Tuesday Musical and First Congressional.

Her Legacy: From the first orchestra performance at Central-Hower High School to the opening performance at E.J. Thomas Hall in 1973 and beyond, Graham was there for the orchestra — she even toured the E.J. construction site, clad in a hard hat, Gillman says. The orchestra continues to educate and entertain the community after over 70 years. “She was the guiding force — accepted the initial money from John Barry, and the rest is history,” Gillman says.