Inspiring Innovator: Rita Dove

Why She’s Notable: Poet Rita Dove is truly a voice of the people. In 1993, the Akron native was appointed U.S. Poet Laureate Consultant in poetry to the Library of Congress at just 40 years old — becoming the youngest person and first Black person to receive the highest honor in American letters. She redefined the position by meeting everyday people and using everyday language to make poetry accessible. “She makes poetry cool,” muses Leianne Neff Heppner. Dove wrote her Pulitzer Prize-winning “Thomas and Beulah” book about her Akron grandparents and has called it a love letter to her family and town. She has written several more books and poems, including her latest, “Playlist for the Apocalypse.”

Her Local Impact: The University of Virginia professor has said one of her Buchtel High School teachers helped pique her interest in poetry. She has returned for local lectures, including one Dec. 1 at Buchtel CLC. “She was so approachable,” says Heppner, who attended, adding that Dove stayed to sign everyone’s books. “When I listen to her speak, the way she breathes and the flow of words, it’s really comforting.”

Her Legacy: She is the only poet to be honored with both the National Humanities Medal and National Medal of Arts. Her poetry continues to inspire. “What she has done through her work is teach people how to express themselves,” Heppner says. “It makes you reflect on how you deal with your emotions.”