Lasting Amusement | Akron, 1885

photo provided by Summit County Historical Society of Akron, Ohio and Summit Memory/ Akron-Summit County Public Library
Akron, 1885
Once a two-day gathering of farmers trading their fall harvests, the Summit County Fair has expanded into six days of foods on a stick, thrill rides and over-the-top grandstand entertainment. In 1850, the first fair took place on the Akron courthouse grounds, and big draws were horses and oxen plowing contests, in which the animals also pulled loaded wagons, stone boats and stumps as spirited betting ensued. From 1875 to the mid-1920s, the fair moved to the pictured Fountain Park and a racetrack was built, attracting several visitors who came by horse-drawn buggies. In 1957, the fair found its current home in Tallmadge and now utilizes 35 acres with 30 buildings, including a museum with antique farming equipment. Today, lemon-eating contests, egg-and-spoon races and demolition derbies are among the many amusing events at the annual fair, which took place July 25 to 30.