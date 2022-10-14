Lucky Shoes Grew from one Akron store to a Thriving Chain

× 1 of 5 Expand photo provided by Lucky Shoes × 2 of 5 Expand photo provided by Lucky Shoes × 3 of 5 Expand photo provided by Lucky Shoes × 4 of 5 Expand photo provided by Lucky Shoes × 5 of 5 Expand photo provided by Lucky Shoes Prev Next

A European immigrant named Joe Luck started small by selling clothing and boots out of a pushcart in 1914, and five years later he opened a clothing shop, the Lucky Store, in Akron’s Firestone Park.

Over time, the Lucky Store expanded into what is now the Fairlawn Town Centre plaza but found the space rife with competition for clothing stores in 1955. Fortunately, the area was lacking something the Lucky family could provide: shoes. While the original Lucky Store is now closed, Lucky Shoes in Fairlawn is so successful that it has since expanded into four other Lucky Shoes locations and a Lucky Shoes running store in Ohio as well as four New Balance stores, two Stride Rite stores and two Vionic stores.

“We had a lot of customers coming to our Fairlawn store from Canton and even as far south as Dover and New Philadelphia,” says John Luck, great-grandson of the founder and current president of Lucky Shoes. “We’re a pretty good draw. … People come from miles around, even in the internet age.”

John has worked for Lucky Shoes since he was 16 years old in the stockroom, and he moved up the ranks to earn his role as head of the operation. His leadership has been a boon for the family as he has helped the company survive during the uncertainty of the pandemic, and Lucky Shoes even donated to over 150 charities during it.

“We can maneuver quickly,” John explains. “When the shutdown started, we immediately started putting product on eBay and Amazon as well as put a website together.”

Lucky Shoes maintains a tailor’s mentality to assist its customers in finding their most comfortable fits, recommending customers get their feet measured during each visit and offering 3D imaging in-store to capture details such as arches and pressure points. In 1998, John became the company’s first board-certified pedorthist, specializing in orthotics and medical footwear to help with conditions such as arthritis, shin splints, bunions, running injuries and more. Now, there are other pedorthists at the Fairlawn and Canton locations, and staffers are trained on foot anatomy, function and shoes that can help, including many stylish options from the Vionic brand designed by podiatrists.

With the sole of Lucky Shoes being a willingness to change while also maintaining a commitment to quality shoes and fit, it has become a 18,500-square-foot anchor of Fairlawn with staying power.

“We’ve survived the Great Depression, we’ve survived massive chains and we’ve made it in the internet and through COVID,” John says. “If that’s not a testament to our strength, I don’t know what is.”

Flagship, 2685 W. Market St., Fairlawn, luckyshoes.com