Mini Explorers

Families can tackle cabin fever by taking little ones to the transformed Akron Children’s Museum. The space received a 3,000-square-foot expansion last year, including upgrades and five new exhibits, such as Blast Off — where kiddos can build and launch mini rockets. Kids can burn off energy in the Active Room, which features padded obstacle course equipment and 300 floor-projected games. For a break, visit the sensory room. It calms with low lighting, fidget toys and noise-canceling headphones — the perfect spot to cool off before heading out for more fun. 2

16 S. Main St., Akron,

akronkids.org