New Statue honors Native Americans

You might see kayakers leisurely paddling the Cuyahoga River in Cuyahoga Falls, but it was first used by Native Americans for commerce and travel. That’s commemorated with the new “River Trade” statue by artist Peter B. Jones installed near city offices in December. The bronze statue displays a Native American in a canoe filled with trade goods paddling over dark gray stones with a base dredged from the Ohio River. Jones, an Onondaga of the Seneca Nation in New York, also did “The Portage” statue where Native Americans used the Portage Path in Akron. Together his statues paint a vivid picture of the river’s history and the people who first called it home.