Parting Shot: Music at the Mission

by

Akron, circa 1930

Music can bring joy and restore hope, so musicians played their instruments in the Eastman Studio for those at the City Mission. Founded in 1926 by Akronite Frank Wise, the City Mission served those in need in Akron until 1934. Here, Frank can be seen in the far back center and his wife, Louise, is the third woman in the front row. While the City Mission only operated for nine years, other charities like Haven of Rest Ministries serve those in need in Akron today. Started in 1943, it offers thousands of people without housing free shelter, clothing and food, and helps them get out of homelessness through education and career programs.

