Protecting Your Altriusm

You’ve opened your heart and your wallet to help victims of disaster. The last thing you need now is to become a victim yourself—of scammers capitalizing on your altruism. It’s important to vet the organizations you plan to give your money to, not only to make sure they’re on the up-and-up, but also to make sure they’re values align with yours. These resources will help ensure your good goes unpunished.

Charity Navigator | www.charitynavigator.org

This non-profit, 501(3)c organization provides unbiased, objective ratings on over 8,000 different charities based on two important areas of each charity’s performance: financial health, and accountability and transparency. Along with these valuable ratings, the website offers tips and advice on different kinds of donating, a list of ways to avoid scams, and their “Giving Basket” tool that allows you to donate to multiple charities with one click of a mouse.

AARP | www.aarp.org

AARP’s “Create the Good” page connects users to volunteer opportunities in their local area. From teaching others to drive to collecting art supplies for elementary schools to planting a community garden, AARP can match your skills and experience with agencies and individuals that need your help. The website also offers myriad tips for seniors, from blocking suspicious callers on your cell phone to which latest investment opportunities are worth your attention.

Local Charities Worth a Look:

Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank

www.akroncantonfoodbank.org | 350 Opportunity Parkway, Akron | 330-535-6900

Both in times of catastrophe and every day, there are people in our community struggling to get enough food to stay healthy. The Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank is an 83,000-square-foot distribution center that secures donations from corporations, federal and state assistance programs, and individual donors to process and disburse food to hungry neighbors in eight Northeast Ohio counties. Food pantries, hot meal programs and emergency shelters all benefit from the food bank’s hunger-relief efforts.

County Animals Rescue and Evacuation | Medina County

www.careoh.org/Medina_County.html | P.O. Box 37 , Medina OH 44258 | 330-421-1486

The images of dogs and cats stranded after the hurricanes in Texas were heart-wrenching. When a family is displaced after a house fire or natural disaster, their pets are often left to fend for themselves. Many shelters won’t allow pets, and it’s easy to forget our furry friends in the panic of saving human lives. The Medina County chapter of CARE works with EMA and the Red Cross to address the specific needs of animal rescue and handling during natural disasters.

Community Action Council of Portage County

www.cacportage.net | 1036 W. Main St., Ravenna | 330-297-1456

Since 1965, the CAC of Portage County has worked to “educate, empower, assist and advocate for community members to achieve their maximum potential and self-sufficiency.” This anti-poverty non-profit receives 90 percent of its funding from federal, state and local grants, and allows a tax deduction for all donations. Their programs support technology education, emergency utility services, and home weatherization for county residents who meet eligibility requirements.

Goodwill Serving Summit, Portage, Medina, Ashland and Richland Counties

www.goodwillakron.org | Various locations | 330-724-6995

Goodwill’s network of retail stores, job-training programs and scholarship funds enhances thousands of lives in The 330 every day. The Elizabeth Clark Emergency Fund helps families touched by hardship or disaster to obtain clothing, furniture and household goods. The fund is supported by Goodwill’s “round up” program, where shoppers can opt to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar amount. By the end of 2016, generous shoppers had donated more than $58,000 to this program.