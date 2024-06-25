Seeds of Change

× 1 of 2 Expand photo provided by Keep Akron Beautiful × 2 of 2 Expand photo provided by Keep Akron Beautiful Prev Next

Akron is losing about 6,540 trees a year. It’s an alarming figure — one that Keep Akron Beautiful plans to combat by planting 100,000 trees throughout the community by 2034. The presence of trees produces clean air, increases surrounding economic value, prevents soil erosion and water runoff, and more. The organization is calling on residents and businesses to help plant — native trees such as dogwoods and river birches are already in the ground. Assist in laying the groundwork for a sustainable and resilient city, as well as a beautiful green landscape. keepakronbeautiful.org