For over a century, Turkeyfoot Lake has offered visitors a spot for boating, fishing, swimming, bird-watching, beautiful scenic views of eye-catching sunrises and sunsets and more.

Turkeyfoot Lake received its name from the heroic Chief Turkey Foot who lived in the area in the late 1700s. Native Americans hunted and fished in Portage Lakes for many generations.

Pictured above, 14 young passengers rode a sailboat near a boat launch on the lake, which is located within the southern portion of Portage Lakes. They soaked up the picturesque scenery while the sun reflected on the water’s surface near Turkeyfoot Island.

Turkeyfoot Island was first owned by Canton businessperson Frank Lahm, who built the Turkeyfoot Island Club in 1906. In 1938, he sold the island and much of it is private residences, but the social club remains. It has hosted famous guests such as the Wright brothers. Now members and guests can travel to the island for dining, parties, overnight stays and more at the clubhouse that has a covered porch where visitors can take in the same stunning views people saw decades ago.