Signed and Sealed

Postcards used to be sent just for smiles, like one that says, “I will butt in on you,” with a ram tackling a person or one that quips, “We’re pushing along nicely,” with a turn-of-the-20th-century couple pushing four kids in a stroller up a hill. Discuss postcards like these at the Akron Postcard Club’s monthly meetings for community and student enthusiasts and newbies alike on last Wednesdays at The University of Akron’s Postcard Library. It explores monthly themes like embroidery mini-masterpieces, postcard bingo or postcard collector Olive Mudge’s antiquarian collection March 29. Discover historic postcards and make your own to master the art of sending love by snail mail. Cummings Center, 73 S. College St., Akron, uakron.edu