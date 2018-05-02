Sports History of The 330 — A Primer

We’ve grown up in the land of LeBron James and football legends. But scores of professional athletes have faced off in The 330, from boxers throwing punches in the iconic Akron Armory to Olympic weightlifters getting their start in a community gym. Get ready: It’s game time in The 330.

Mark Croghan

Olympic Steeplechase Runner

For 30 or so years, Mark Croghan has been running the long race. Starting as a distance runner in seventh grade, Croghan, now 50, found his stride in steeplechase, a distance race where runners clear hurdles and water jumps, at Ohio State University. The five-time national champion went to three Olympics, in 1992, 1996 and 2000. The Wadsworth resident inspired the next generation as a Kent State University coach for 11 years, leading the men’s cross-county team to its first Mid-American Conference title, and recently became fieldhouse facilities and operations manager at Kent State.

“I fell in love right away. I liked the barriers and the water jump and how that kind of broke the monotony of a normal distance race.

Every time you step on the start line, there’s that little shadow of doubt. Overcoming those doubts and fears was the most fun. Crossing the finish line after running a P.R. [personal record] or winning a race start: It’s a feeling that hasn’t been matched by anything else.

Being thrown into the pageantry of the Olympics was a bit overwhelming. I didn’t run as well as I would’ve liked. That experience in ’92 was a springboard to better performances in the ‘93 world championships: I finished fifth, within one second of the medals, and I ran the best race of my career.

No matter how well I ran, I was always chasing the same goals. The goal was to get a medal. Finishing fifth and not making the medals was frustrating.

Later on, [I] felt at peace with what happened. I realized that it was an amazing time in my life. To do it for 12 years and go to places and experience things that I know most people won’t get to, I’ve been very lucky. Part of it was being content with what I was able to accomplish as an athlete. And just enjoy being a husband and a father and a colleague, and trying to do those things the best I can.

It’s a matter of doing something as well as you can with the abilities you’ve been given, whether that’s going to the Olympics or finishing a 10K. That’s the great thing about running: There are different measures of success.”

as told to Kelly Petryszyn

Carol Heiss Jenkins

Olympic Figure Skater

At the tender age of 16, Carol Heiss won the silver medal for figure skating in the 1956 Olympics. That immense honor was almost eclipsed by the fact that it was also her 16th birthday, and the men’s gold medalist and Akron native, Hayes Jenkins, kissed her on the cheek. The two wed a few years later, moved to The 330 and will celebrate their 58th anniversary this spring. Now 77 and living in Westlake, Heiss Jenkins went on to capture the gold in 1960 and still coaches young skaters at Serpentini Winterhurst Arena in Lakewood.

“I remember at Squaw Valley [,California,] in ‘60, all the athletes stayed in one Olympic Village. It was so much fun because, at that time, the Russians were all sort of elusive, and it was fun to sit at the picnic table having lunch with some of the Russian athletes because it was new for them to be in it. It was quite an experience to have them there. I was 20 years old, so it made a big difference to me when we marched in the closing ceremony with some of the Russian skaters and hockey players.

Winning the Olympic gold medal, you stand on the podium, and they play your national anthem, and then the American flag is flying in your honor. Amazingly enough, you never lose that feeling. It’s very vivid in my mind, even after all these years. First you feel very patriotic, and then it’s like you almost can’t believe that the moment has happened because from the time I was 5 years old, I was dreaming of being on the Olympic team and of the gold medal. For it to come true, it’s just amazing.

It’s always been a passion with me, even coaching now. I walk into a rink, put my hands on those doors to come into a rink and just feel at home.”

as told to Sharon Cebula

James D. George

Olympic weightlifter

Weightlifting began as an escape for James D. George and his brother, Pete. While the sons of Bulgarian immigrants trained at the Barnholth brothers’ Akron weightlifting gym to forget the desolate Great Depression, weightlifting became a lifelong passion that led them to compete alongside each other in the 1956 Melbourne, Australia, Olympics. At those games, James set two world records: a snatch of 303 pounds and a clean and jerk of 389 pounds, and he won a bronze medal. He went on to earn a silver medal in the 1960 Rome Olympics. Now 82 , James lives in Copley and works at his longtime Akron dental practice.

“The Barnholth brothers produced two Olympians, three world competitors and seven or eight national champions. That’s an impossibility. These guys were genius motivators. They stressed discipline. The idea that kids from East Akron could end up traveling the world, that was part of my motivation.

Lifting weights is like a contact sport without another human. You get the feeling of weight. The pressure of weight is a very gratifying thing.

I was slightly bigger than my brother. He was a middleweight. I was a light heavyweight. We didn’t have any head-on competition, although there was some sibling rivalry. It was quite an experience.

You are competing against the best in the world. You have to pinch yourself and say, Am I really here? It is very humbling.

Any athlete will tell you that when you’re standing on the podium, hearing your national anthem played, there’s no feeling like it. Unabashedly, there were tears coming out of my eyes.

To be perfectly honest, I thought I was going to win the Rome Olympics. Although it is wonderful to win second, it was somewhat of a disappointment to lose. Age has a way of changing perspective. There was only one person in the world at that time that could beat me. In life if I can say, my golly, I’m second in the world at everything I do, wouldn’t that be incredible?”

as told to Kelly Petryszyn

Akron Vulcans

The Akron Vulcans extinguished before they even caught a spark. The team with a flaming logo was named after the process of vulcanizing rubber in Akron, but since it started in 1967, more people equated them with Leonard Nimoy’s Vulcan TV character, Spock, on “Star Trek.” The irony soon became apparent as the Vulcans came nowhere near living long or prospering. Before its season with the Continental Football League even started at the Rubber Bowl, its coach and general manager left, igniting rumors that owner Frank Hurn was in financial trouble. Turns out the rumors were true. After a 1-3 record, the debt-ridden team disbanded and officials embarrassingly raided the box office to pay the players and sold equipment to regain money. At least they make the winless Cleveland Browns look good. Maybe?

Akron Black Stockings