Summer Camps to Consider 2018

Pack in maximum summer fun — and learning — by taking the kids to camp. Here's a cursory list of this year's camps for you to consider for the young, growing minds in your life.

General Interest

Akron YMCA

Akron-area YMCAs have been filling kids’ summers with fun since 1924. With day and overnight options spread throughout The 330, there is sure to be a memory-in-the-making location for your child. The YMCA Equestrian Center in Green can help your aspiring rancher learn horsemanship, while the Akron Rotary Camp for children with special needs adapts traditional camp activities to each camper’s needs. Many include science, technology, engineering and math-related activities, and all promise new friends and lots of fun. akronymca.org

Camp Ledgewood

Girls can find plenty of adventure at the Girl Scouts’ Camp Ledgewood in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Peninsula. Campers can zip line over a ravine or experience a breathtaking look at the night sky by visiting the observatory. In addition, kayaking, archery, hiking and more are offered. gsneo.com

Camp JCC

Travel back in time with Shaw JCC of Akron’s traditional camp. For 11 weeks, campers in grades 1 through 9 will experience the 1950s, ‘60s and 70’s, along with ancient Rome, the Chinese dynasty and more. It’s a great opportunity for learning, discovery and, of course, fun. JCC also offers camps in a variety of interests like football, gymnastics, basketball, cheerleading and musical theater. shawjcc.org

Cuyahoga Valley Environmental Education Center

Summer is right around the corner and so is the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. Children have been exploring the national park for over two decades, and this camp allows them to experience its natural beauty all summer long. Attendees of the summer camp at the Cuyahoga Valley Environmental Education Center will participate in hands-on activities including outdoor skills, hiking, campfire songs, games and crafts. cvnpedu.org

The Lippman School

A summer camp with a global perspective awaits. The Lippman School Cultural Immersion Camp allows international students from China to connect with American students to experience both educational and recreational activities. Campers in grades 5 through 7 can participate in this hands-on program. thelippmanschool.org

Old Trail School

Old Trail School Camp gives attendees the power to choose from a variety of weeklong themed camps. Some options include acting, archeology, a wide variety of sports and Harry Potter. Lunch, transportation, before- and after-care are provided. oldtrail.org

Western Reserve Academy

Quarterbacks, creators and everyone in between can find a camp to fit their unique interests at Western Reserve Academy. Whether participating in the popular Adventure Camp or another option, campers will be encouraged to meet new people, try new things and have fun. wra.net

Educational

Akron Zoo Camp

Campers can explore their wild side at the Akron Zoo this summer. Attendees ages 2 to 15 at Zoo Camp can tour the zoo, learn about the animals and wildlife, enjoy a snack, do crafts and more. Participants will also receive a T-shirt as part of their experience. Before- and after-care is available.

akronzoo.org

Lake Center Christian School

Exercise both mind and body this summer with a variety of day camp and summer class offerings from Lake Center Christian School. Whether they’re prepping for the ACT, shoring up academic skills for the fall or building team skills in basketball or volleyball, your kids will have fun and make friends in a Bible-centered environment. lccs.com

Lawrence School

Who says education can’t be fun? With Lawrence Lower School’s summer programs, kids can choose from 11 themed camps based on their grade level. Young scholars will balance work and play, learning valuable academic organizational skills as well as participating in a variety of recreational activities. summeratlawrence.org

Soap Box Derby STEM

It’s full speed ahead at the Soap Box Derby this summer. Kids ages 9 to 12 will have the opportunity to participate in a five-day program where they will build and race their own mini soap box car. Students will also learn valuable STEM skills through building, problem-solving and teamwork.

soapboxderby.org

Stark State Kids’ College

It’s never too early to get a taste of the college experience, and Stark State Kids’ College offers just that. Kids will have the opportunity to learn about culture, science, finance and more in the Advanced Technology Center. This is the perfect opportunity to help stimulate creativity and prepare for the future. starkstate.edu

Sylvan Learning Center

Sylvan STEM camps will give kids skills that are both practical and fun. Within robotics, coding or engineering, participants will be inspired to tap into their imagination and creativity. They will be given the opportunity to build and program something cool depending on the camp they attend.

slyvanlearning.com

Arts

Magical Theatre Co.

From opening to curtain call, Magical Theatre Co. will help kids develop a range of skills that include acting, singing and dancing. Campers will be divided by age group and will spend each day in a variety of scheduled sessions and rehearsals to help them apply what they are learning. Through teamwork, participants will build self-confidence and self-respect. magicaltheatre.org

Myers School of Art at University of Akron

High school students from Akron Public Schools have an opportunity to get serious about their art this summer with ArtsLift apprenticeship program at the Myers School of Art at The University of Akron. This free program runs from June 11-22 and offers young artists a chance to work with a professional artist and the college students in the Art Bomb Brigade to create truly epic artwork. Get the details from Director Elisa Gargarella at gelisa@uakron.edu or at 330-972-8325, or find ArtsLift on Facebook.

Summer Piano Institute at Kent State University

A harmonious summer awaits students in grades 7 through 12 interested in Kent State University’s piano institute. Starting June 7 through 16, participants from around the globe will receive four hours of one-on-one lessons with Kent State faculty, attend workshops and concerts, and experience life on a college campus. This is a perfect opportunity to build friendships over a shared love of music and craftsmanship. kent.edu

Weathervane Playhouse

Looking for a little drama this summer? The Weathervane Playhouse will offer a multitude of singing, acting and dancing courses designed for ages 3 to 18. Whether you’d like to train to become a Jedi or prepare for Broadway, this summer theater academy has it all. weathervaneplayhouse.com

Sports

Blue Streak All-Sports

Can’t decide on just one sport? Then Blue Streak All-Sports is right for you. Boys and girls ages 4 through 13 will take part in Frisbee, kickball, baseball, basketball and more. With the option to attend five or fewer of the nine weeks offered, this camp keeps participants active while remaining flexible. Campers will receive personalized attention while enjoying a wide variety of athletic endeavors. Group rates as well as before- and after-camp care are also available.

bluestreakcamps.com

Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy

Summer sports camps at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy are always a win. Whether it’s boys’ or girls’ basketball, football, volleyball or another sport, campers have the opportunity to develop both their athletics skills and lasting friendships.

athletics.cvcaroyals.org