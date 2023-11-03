× Expand Scott Streble

Akron Community Foundation

Bert A. Polsky Humanitarian Award Dinner, Nov. 6

Attend the 54th annual dinner to help recognize volunteer, mentor and Synthomer Foundation president Theresa Carter, who won the award for positively affecting humanitarian causes in Akron. Proceeds benefit Akron Community Foundation. 6 p.m., Hilton Akron/Fairlawn, 3180 W. Market St., Akron, akroncf.org

Sugar Plum Tour of Holiday Homes, Dec. 3, 9 & 10

Five historical and contemporary homes around Akron open their doors for tour-goers to experience grand Christmas trees, a multitude of lights and more during the 22nd annual tour. This event is a fundraiser for the Gay Community Endowment Fund with an in-person tour Dec. 3 noon to 5 p.m. and virtual tours Dec. 9 and 10. sugarplumtour.org

Canton Palace Theatre

Stark Library Speaking of Books Author Series, Nov. 16

Listen to Sandra Brown, the author of over 70 New York Times best-sellers including “Overkill,” “Tailspin” and “Mean Streak,” speak. 6:30 p.m., 605 Market Ave. N, Canton, cantonpalacetheatre.org

Vocal Fusion: All I Want for Christmas, Dec. 15 & 16

Enjoy innovative a cappella arrangements of holiday favorites. 7 p.m., 605 Market Ave. N, Canton, cantonpalacetheatre.org

Ideastream Public Media

Listen & Watch

Engage with the multimedia organization that serves Northeast Ohio through the 89.7 WKSU radio news station,WVIZ TV channel, 90.3 WCLV jazz and classical radio station and content on its website. 1375 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, ideastream.org

Magical Theatre Company

“Paddington Saves Christmas,” Dec. 1-17

Watch the play adaptation of the Michael Bond book that follows the famous accident-prone bear as he sets out to save the day in time for the holidays. Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday & Sunday 2 p.m., 565 W. Tuscarawas Ave., Barberton, magicaltheatre.org

“12 Angry Jurors,” Feb. 2-4

The thrilling play based on the Emmy Award-winning TV movie about a murder case puts you in the middle of a quest for justice. Friday & Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m., 565 W. Tuscarawas Ave., Barberton, magicaltheatre.org

One of a Kind Pet Rescue

Volunteer

The nonprofit dedicated to saving animals from homelessness and euthanasia needs volunteers for animal care, cleaning, feeding, special projects and administrative work. 1929 W. Market St., Akron,

oneofakindpets.com

Meet Santa, Nov. 19

Take your pet to visit Santa as well as Mrs. Claus. Receive digital photos and donate to the rescue. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 1700 W. Exchange St., Akron, oneofakindpets.com

The Salvation Army

Red Kettle Kickoff and Community Medal Award Luncheon, Nov. 2

Join the 19th annual event to honor Rubber City Radio Group’s Joyce Lagios, Ray Horner and the late Mark Biviano for their service to the Salvation Army and other nonprofits. The event kicks off the Red Kettle Drive. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., St. George Fellowship Hall, 3204 Ridgewood Road, Fairlawn, salvationarmyakron.org

Red Kettle Drive, Nov. 3-Dec.23

Volunteer to ring bells outside of establishments for donations or sing carols and perform for people walking by to raise money for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Drive to help youth, older adults and individuals in need of food and emergency assistance. 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., salvationarmyakron.org