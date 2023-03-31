Tangier Becomes LeBron James’ House Three Thirty

× 1 of 18 Expand unknown × 2 of 18 Expand unknown × 3 of 18 Expand unknown × 4 of 18 Expand unknown × 5 of 18 Expand unknown × 6 of 18 Expand unknown × 7 of 18 Expand unknown × 8 of 18 Expand unknown × 9 of 18 Expand unknown × 10 of 18 Expand unknown × 11 of 18 Expand unknown × 12 of 18 Expand unknown × 13 of 18 Expand unknown × 14 of 18 Expand unknown × 15 of 18 Expand unknown × 16 of 18 Expand unknown × 17 of 18 Expand unknown × 18 of 18 Expand unknown Prev Next

LeBron James has said it can feel like no one cares about you when you grow up in the inner city. His LeBron James Family Foundation’s new House Three Thirty, a retail, dining, entertainment and event facility which opened March 30 in Akron, flips that script by putting employees first, giving them opportunities to find their passions and gifting the community a showpiece. It doubles as a job training facility, with the first cohort of 44 employees including I Promise parents, high school students, teachers, volunteers and friends of James and his mother, Gloria.

“It’s no secret about how he and Gloria grew up and some of the hardships that they had. He is on a mission to provide the resources that he and Gloria struggled with at times,” says Michele Campbell, executive director of the LeBron James Family Foundation. “Everybody can contribute. But I don’t think everybody’s been given that message in this world. You just have to take the time, care, learn and reach people where they are.”

Employees staff a first-of-its-kind Starbucks community store in a cafe area decorated with Akron-centric murals and the JPMorgan Chase Community Space that provides financial advice, both of which are now open. More spaces will open throughout the year and beyond.

The former iconic Tangier event center has been completely transformed into a stylish, modern space with striking light fixtures and cushy seating in spots like the family room lounge. It has 13 rentable event areas such as a dark wood den, a basement wine room and the redone Smuckers Hometown Hall banquet room with large windows that let in natural light. The Tangier cabaret is preserved in its original style and will host shows again. Opening June 2, LeBron James’ Home Court museum will display never-before-seen memorabilia and a model of the Spring Hill apartment he and Gloria lived in, a sweet shop with a soda fountain-style counter will sell local Mitchell’s Ice Cream, NORKA sodas, Metropolis Popcorn and more and a first-of-its-kind retail shop will sell products from James and local entrepreneurs and James’ wife Savannah’s BBZ Juicery will get a standalone space in 2024. Also find a fast-causal Taco Shop by Old El Paso and a sports bar that is set to open in 2024. Plus, there’s a teaching kitchen and there will be plenty of community programming.

The employees get support through a supply room with deodorants, toothbrushes and more, laundry, a hair salon and access to mentorship coaches teaching life skills and leadership. Plus, they can learn every job in the facility to gain more experience.

Campbell chats with us about how House Three Thirty is changing lives.

Akron Life: How does House Three Thirty help employees overcome barriers?

Michele Campbell: Five of our I Promise School teachers train after work. Not having time to eat, we've made sure we've done that here. You would say, I've got to go take a child to practice. Well, take the child to practice, come here and we'll catch you up on what you miss. What I found is a lot of jobs aren't flexible to allow people to be their best at work and be their best at home. That's what I think is really important to us. It’s understanding that if you take public transportation, maybe it's not on time. It's beyond your control. So how do we allow that not to be a barrier for you?

AL: How does the design help focus on employees?

MC: Everything from the floor in the kitchen to the way the bars and the ballroom were strategically developed so you're not bending down is done with what will allow the team member to be the most successful. How our cleaning areas are designed, where they're located, so you're not over here and have to run, we thought about that. We brought in experts to help us. It’ll continue to evolve.

AL: How does it help employees develop their dreams?

MC: Every morning when I come in, you hear different stories. I love it here. I'm so excited to be at work. I made my first Starbucks drink. I learned about myself today. I tasted caviar for the first time today. Sometimes everyday life gets so busy that you forget to dream because it's about get up, go to work, get kids to school, whatever it might be. I feel like what this training model has done is allowed people to experience and pause for a moment and dream. … Everyone has a talent. Having someone that believes in you and gives you opportunities to find that — I think that's lost. There's something that makes you and every single child tick. Let's find that together.

AL: How has the LeBron James Family Foundation been responding to the needs of its families?

MC: We built the school. The first year in the school, we didn't have a laundry facility. We have a laundry facility. We have a food bank. We have an attorney. We have a GED program. We have transitional housing. We've got the health quarters to come in. We've got another housing unit. We have job training. What you see is what we've heard. Our families tell us what’s next.

AL: What does House Three Thirty mean for the community as a whole?

MC: Revitalizing Akron is important to us. We really, truly believe that we've worked hard to have something in here for everyone. We want our community to be proud of this so when you have out-of-town guests, you can come here. Making it a destination was really important and investing in our community.

House Three Thirty is open Monday to Friday 6 a.m.- 3 p.m. with Starbucks open 6 a.m.- 2 p.m., Chase bank 11 a.m.-3 p.m., on Saturdays House Three Thirty and Starbucks are open 8 a.m.-4 p.m., facebook.com/housethreethirty