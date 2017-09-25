The City of Green Celebrates 25 Years

Silver Anniversary Signals Pride

A fter 16 and a half years in the Air Force Reserves and five overseas deployments, Justin Speight ran for city council in his hometown of Green. “I felt I could do more locally,” he says. As the Chair of the Parks and Recreation Committee, Speight spearheaded the 25th Anniversary Silver Coin Challenge to commemorate the city’s 1992 incorporation. Residents complete activities on a game card to receive a silver commemorative coin from the mayor.

How would you describe the Silver Coin Challenge?

JS: This is a way to get involved in our community and get rewarded with a coin.

Where did the idea of the coin come from?

JS: The challenge coin is a military tradition. If you complete something or do a good job, you get a coin, often from a Commander or First Sergeant. It’s something to represent the City of Green and provide people with something they can be proud of.

How easy is it to complete this challenge?

JS: My son is five years old, and he was able to do it. [He] completed his volunteering block on Fridays after trash pick-up; he goes out and pulls everyone’s trash can up to the house.

What’s your favorite of the activities in the challenge?

JS: The farmers’ market is such an asset, but it’s not that well-attended. Every Tuesday, we do a part of our grocery shopping there—fresh eggs, produce, bread—and we eat at a food truck and watch a free concert. Another cool one is the Hartong Farmstead at Southgate Park.

What does the anniversary mean for the city?

JS: It allowed us to grow, and my father was very proud when the city got incorporated. The citizens understand because we see other communities that aren’t as fortunate.

What does this 25th anniversary mean to you, personally?

JS: When the township was trying to become a city, I had no clue what that meant. [But] my father was instrumental in the whole process. He ran for one of the first councils back then. When I ran for city council, [and] my dad was helping me put some signs in yards, I remembered helping my dad do this 25 years ago. Maybe in 25 years, I’ll be helping my son do this too.

Download your card and get all the details at www.cityofgreen.org/silvercoin.