The Face of Schultz Campus for Jewish Life

Where else can you find a preschool, K-8 school, indoor and outdoor pools, and a fitness center in the same facility?

The Schultz Campus for Jewish Life opens its doors every day to thousands in the Akron community by providing critical programs and services for all ages, backgrounds and faiths.

It is home to the Jewish Community Board of Akron, Shaw JCC of Akron and the Lippman School as well as Center Towers, Beth El Congregation, Jewish Family Service and Summa Health Therapy. Anyone is welcome here.

The campus is a center of community. Kids get their start in the Mandel Early Childhood Education Center and transition into the Lippman School, Camp JCC and after-school programs as they get older. Lippman School offers a globalized transitional kindergarten to eighth-grade educational experience with smaller class sizes and fast-paced curriculum.

Under the leadership of Sam Chestnut, head of Lippman School, Todd Polikoff, CEO of the Jewish Community Board of Akron, and John Keverkamp, Shaw JCC of Akron executive director, the campus is moving in new exciting directions that continue to serve the community and bring out the best in every life it touches.

Schultz Campus for Jewish Life // 750 White Pond Drive, Akron // 330-869-2424 // jewishakron.org