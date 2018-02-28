The Face of Aerospace

photo by Tylar Sutton

photo by Tylar Sutton

The Face of Aerospace   |   Thomarios

Paul Thomarios started in his family’s painting business early. At age 10, he was doing the billing for his Greek immigrant father because he had good penmanship. Upon graduating from The University of Akron in 1971, he took over the company. Since then, the sky has been the limit — literally. Thomarios’ Specialty Group restores aircraft and spacecraft for museum display, including the Saturn V rocket and its most recent project: Neil Armstrong’s F5D-1 Skylancer. The plane was used during NASA’s short-lived Dyna-Soar program in the 1960s and will become a permanent part of the Armstrong Air & Space Museum in Wapakoneta, Ohio. “We do this to inspire children to be engineers, scientists and astronauts,” Paul says.

Under Paul’s leadership, Thomarios has grown from a local house-painting service to an international powerhouse of construction, coatings, powder coatings and historic restoration. From the LED-lit parking garage at Akron Children’s Hospital to the Ohio Canal Interceptor Tunnel — for which Thomarios is a construction manager — his company helps build his father’s vision of the American dream, one project at a time. “Akron is a great place to live, raise children and trust your neighbor,” Paul says.

Thomarios   |   330-670-9900   |   thomarios.com  

