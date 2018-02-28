× Expand photo by Tylar Sutton

The Face of Akron’s Community College | Stark State College

Dr. Para Jones’ passion for Stark State College’s mission begins with her belief that students of all ages and all backgrounds benefit from affordable, quality education that leads to rewarding careers. About 30 percent of Stark State students are from Summit County. Jones expects the number to grow.

“We have served Akron and Summit County students for decades,” Jones says. “The idea for Stark State College Akron came from our students, who asked us to open a location closer to their homes and work. Our new 68,400-square-foot Perkins facility is in the heart of Akron, with convenient access for working adult students.” Students also have free, direct bus service from Akron to the main campus.

Jones weaves three decades of community college experience into her ties to Akron. Early in her career, she worked as coordinator of advertising and communications for Roadway Express and technical writer and editor for Goodyear Aerospace.

She is active in the community, serving on the Greater Akron Chamber of Commerce Board Executive Committee; Akron Growth Council; the boards of ConxusNEO, Akron Urban League and Austen BioInnovation Institute; and Cleveland Clinic Akron General’s Community Advisory Council.

Stark State College | 330-494-6170 | starkstate.edu